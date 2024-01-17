New Apple Vision Pro AR headset previewed

Apple has previewed its new AR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, and shared more information about the device which will be available to pre-order, this Friday the 19th of January, the device will cost $3,499.

The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale in the USA from the 2nd of February 2024 and Apple has shared more information on what content will be available on the platform at launch, this will include over 150 3D movies, Apple TV and Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and much more.

The new Apple AR headset comes with two micro-OLED displays, boasting 23 million pixels, wide color range, HDR, and Dolby Vision. The R1 chip updates images in 12 milliseconds, complemented by the efficient M2 chip. It provides two hours of general use, 2.5 hours for videos, and extended usage with an external battery via USB-C.

The device also features advanced audio, featuring a Spatial Audio system for immersive, rich sound. Personalized Spatial Audio is delivered to each ear through dual-driver audio pods, supporting Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio. The system also includes environmental awareness for safety. Audio ray tracing optimizes sound by analyzing the acoustics of the surroundings. For headphone users, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB‑C are ideal, offering Lossless Audio and ultra-low latency.

“Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the moon using Environments. It’s unlike anything users have ever seen before and we can’t wait for them to experience it for themselves.”

You can find out more information about the new Apple Vision Pro over at Apple’s website at the link below, pre-orders start omn Friday for $3,499 and it goes on sale on February 2nd.

Source Apple



