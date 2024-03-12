Baseus Blade2 ultra-slim laptop external power bank and gadget battery pack

Baseus Technology has unveiled the Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank, a new portable charging device designed to offer advanced power solutions for various electronic devices. The power bank is notable for its slim, lightweight design and high-capacity battery, along with fast-charging capabilities and compatibility with a wide range of devices.

The Blade2 isn’t just any ordinary power bank. It’s equipped with a hefty 12,000mAh Polymer Lithium battery, which means it has enough juice to charge your laptop or other electronic devices multiple times. But what sets it apart is its Silicon Carbon Anode technology. This isn’t just a fancy term; it’s a feature that ensures your power bank will perform efficiently and last longer. It’s built to be safe and durable, so you can rely on it time and time again.

Ultra-Thin Design

65W Laptop Fast Charging

Smart Monitoring

Emergency 12000mAh Capacity

SiC Negative Electrode Battery

Now, let’s talk about speed. The Blade2 boasts a 65W output, which translates to fast charging for your devices. And when it’s time to recharge the power bank itself, it won’t keep you waiting, thanks to its PD60W self-charging capability. This means less time tethered to a wall and more time being productive or enjoying your tech.

Laptop External Power Bank

But what if you have more than one device to charge? No problem. The Blade2 has dual C-ports, allowing you to charge two devices at once. Imagine charging your laptop and phone simultaneously without having to carry multiple power banks or fight for a free outlet. And with compatibility for over 1000 devices, it’s likely that whatever gadgets you carry, the Blade2 can handle them.

The versatility doesn’t end there. The power bank supports various fast-charging protocols, so whether you’re using an iPhone, a Samsung, or another brand, you can expect quick and efficient charging. To make things even better, Baseus has an Intelligent Control App that lets you customize settings and monitor the power bank’s status right from your phone. This means you’re always in control and informed about how much power you have left.

Safety is a top priority for any electronic device, and the Blade2 is no exception. It comes with multiple safety protocols to protect against overcharging, overheating, and other potential hazards. You can charge your devices with peace of mind, knowing that the power bank is designed to prevent any mishaps. For those who are environmentally conscious, you’ll be pleased to know that Baseus has taken steps to ensure the Blade2 is made with eco-friendly materials. This is a power bank that not only meets your charging needs but also aligns with a sustainable lifestyle.

Pricing and Availability

If you’re already thinking about getting one, here’s some more good news. The Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank became available on March 11th on Amazon and Baseus.com. It’s priced at $99.99, which is a fair deal for a power bank that does so much. And if you were quick enough to catch the launch day, you could have snagged it with a 20% early bird discount.

So, why should you consider the Blade2? It’s simple. In today’s world, being connected is more important than ever. We rely on our electronic devices for work, communication, and entertainment. Having a power bank like the Blade2 means you’re never out of touch. It’s an accessory that caters to the digitally connected lifestyle of modern users. With its advanced battery technology, fast-charging capabilities, and compatibility with a wide range of devices, it’s an essential tool for anyone who values connectivity and power on the go.

Whether you’re a professional with back-to-back meetings, a student with a packed schedule, or just someone who loves their gadgets, the Blade2 by Baseus Technology is designed to keep up with your dynamic life. It’s a sleek, powerful, and reliable companion that ensures your devices stay charged, so you stay connected.



