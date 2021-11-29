Elecjet fast charging 10,000mAh battery pack

The trouble with most battery packs as they take an age to charge when flat, the engineers at Elecjet have solved this by creating the Apollo Ultra 10,000mAh Graphene battery pack that is capable of charging from flat to 100% in just 27 minutes, as well as offering dual action charging and more.

The Apollo Ultra battery pack has been designed to provide over 2,500 charging cycles, or roughly 7 years of daily use thanks to the Graphene technology that allows fast charging without straining the battery, enabling you can enjoy your power bank for years to come, say its creators.

Elecjet fast charging battery pack

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $69 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Meet Apollo Ultra—the 4th generation of graphene-enhanced 10,000mAh power bank to fully charge in under 27 minutes and deliver you fast charging whenever you need it. The Future of High Powered Battery Tech is Here. Meet Apollo Ultra, the graphene-enhanced 10,000mAh power bank that charges in under 27 minutes. Never worry about your backup power supply again! Grab your chance to get your Elecjet at its highest discount NOW! “

If the Elecjet campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Elecjet battery pack project review the promotional video below.

“The era of overheating power banks is over. Graphene is one of the most efficient conductors of heat on the planet – that means insane charging speeds with none of the overheating. As with all fast charging devices like your new smartphone, it is normal for the battery to warm up. Your Apollo Ultra’s graphene battery will evenly distribute the heat to stay cool and prevent any damage to its lifespan. The Apollo Ultra uses USB Power Delivery 3.0 to only deliver the optimum amount of charge to your devices, fast or slow. Your slow charging devices will safely charge without overheating or surging.”

Source : Indiegogo

