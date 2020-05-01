A new Raspberry Pi battery pack has been made available via Tindie, providing a stand-alone power supply module designed for use with the Raspberry Pi 3B, 3B+ and 4B mini PC systems. Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery the small pack is capable of running the mini PC for up to 10 hours on a single charge and offers a 6A output making it easy to also power other devices connected to your Raspberry Pi.

Priced at $49.99 the Raspberry Pi battery Pack is now available to purchase from Tindie and is compatible with other Pi Hats thanks to its design that supplies power through bottom of GPIO and does not occupy GPIO pins.

“PiSugar2 Pro will actually work straight out of the box, with no software, to power the Pi and for some other basic functionality. However to get the most out of PiSugar2 Pro you really need to install the software packages. For PiSugar2 Pro we have created a Raspbian shell to make it extra simple.”

Features of the Pisugar2 Pro Raspberry Pi battery pack :

– Easy to Install: install in one minute. No soldering required. Use special pogo-pin to supply power,does not occupy any GPIO of Raspberry Pi, can be use on pi both with or without GPIO header.

– Perfect Size: standard dimension of raspberry pi 3B/3B+/4B. You can easily put your prototypes in small cases. Easy, and graceful.

– UPS function: PiSugar2 Pro support UPS function.When the external power supply is powered off, it can maintain the uninterrupted operation of the equipment, and safely shut down when the power is too low

– On-board RTC: RTC IC with backup battery, make sure your device gets real time even no network connection.

– Timed power on:Multiple timing modes, no human intervention is required to start your program at any time.

– Custom button:One Programmable button can be use for any action triggered by click/double click/long press

Source : Tindie

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals