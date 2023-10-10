INIU PowerNova airline approved 140w power bank battery pack

The INIU PowerNova is a high-capacity power bank that has been designed with the modern, tech-savvy consumer in mind. This 140W, 27,000 mAh battery pack is not just a portable charger, but a versatile charging hub that can cater to a variety of devices, from laptops to smartphones, and even gaming consoles like the SteamDeck.

One of the standout features of the INIU PowerNova is its 140W fast charge capability. This feature allows it to charge high power demand devices rapidly, making it an ideal companion for long journeys, outdoor excursions, camping trips, and international travels.

INIU PowerNova

For instance, it can charge a Macbook Pro 16” to 59%, a Steam Deck to 57%, an iPad Pro M2 to 64%, an iPhone 15 Pro Max to 71%, and a Samsung S23 Ultra to 75% in just 30 minutes. This level of efficiency and speed is a testament to the power bank’s robust performance. Early bird bargains are now available for the clever project from roughly $110 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates).

The INIU PowerNova is not just about speed, but also versatility. It features three charging ports: a PD 3.1 140W USB-C in/out port, a PD 45W USB-C fast charging port, and a USB-A port. This variety of ports makes it compatible with various cable types, allowing it to rapidly charge all your devices, regardless of their make or model.

Airline approved power bank

Other battery packs you may find interesting :

Moreover, the INIU PowerNova is designed to be a multi-device fast charging hub. It uses intelligent power distribution technology to ensure fast charging for multiple devices simultaneously. This means you can charge your laptop, smartphone, and tablet all at the same time, without compromising on the charging speed of any device.

Another noteworthy feature of the INIU PowerNova is its support for pass-through charging. This feature allows you to charge the battery pack while also charging your devices. This can be particularly useful in situations where you have limited access to power outlets, such as during travel or camping.

Assuming that the INIU PowerNova funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the INIU PowerNova airline approved power bank project check out the promotional video below.

140w Battery pack

The INIU PowerNova is a high-capacity power bank that offers fast charging capabilities, versatility, and convenience. Its 140W fast charge, multi-device fast charging, and pass-through charging features make it a reliable power solution for a variety of devices and situations. Whether you’re on a long journey, an outdoor excursion, or simply need a reliable power source for your devices, the INIU PowerNova is a battery pack that delivers on its promises.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the airline approved power bank, jump over to the official INIU PowerNova crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals