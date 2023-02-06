Raspberry Pi powered exoskeleton walking aid

A team of researchers at Stanford university have been developing exoskeleton walking aids powered by the awesome Raspberry Pi mini PC range of computers. “We selected Raspberry Pi specifically because it is low-cost, and quite capable for integrating many sensors and running multiple threads of code at the same time,” Patrick Slade explained to the official MagPi Raspberry Pi magazine. “The Raspberry Pi is also really nice because we can write code in Python, which is much easier to work with when validating a complex device than typical microcontrollers that might run Arduino or C.”

Stanford University Exoskeleton

We develop wearable robots to improve efficiency, speed and balance while walking and running, especially for people with disability. Our primary focus is to speed and systematize the design process itself by developing versatile prosthesis and exoskeleton emulators and algorithms for human-in-the-loop optimization. We perform basic scientific research on related topics, for example the role of ankle push-off in balance and the effects of arm swinging on energy economy. “

We develop efficient autonomous exoskeleton devices, such as energy-efficient walking robots, ultra-low-power electroadhesive clutches, and unpowered exoskeletons that reduce the energy cost of walking. We work with spin-out companies to translate our results into products. You can learn more by visiting our Publications Page, which links to manuscripts, videos, designs, data, and other materials from our research. For a high-level perspective on our lab”

Source : Stanford : Adafruit : MagPi





