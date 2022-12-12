Raspberry Pi Case made entirely from fans

YouTuber and Raspberry Pi enthusiast Michael Klements has built a very unique case for the awesome mini PC made entirely from fans. The builder features a Ice Tower Cooler, fitted to a Raspberry Pi 4B in the case and features 24 5v fans. Check out the video below to learn more about the build and the interesting results when you use so many fans to cool your Raspberry Pi mini PC.

“Every time I’ve made a new case for my Raspberry Pi, there are always a few comments suggesting adding another fan or making improvements to the cooling, so today I’m going to put these suggestions to the test by building a case that has as many fans as possible to find out if more fans really result in lower CPU temperatures.”

Raspberry Pi case from fans

“In this video, I’m going to build a case for my Raspberry Pi using as many 5V fans as possible to see if more cooling is required for better performance. This is a significant step up from the usual single fan and Ice Tower that I use on my standard Raspberry Pi desktop case design.

To start off, I had to work out how many fans I’d need. Each fan is a square of 40mm and is 11mm deep, and a Raspberry Pi is 85mm long and 56mm wide. So to cover the full length of the Pi with the SD card sticking a little out the back we’re going to need 3 fans, and to cover the width we’ll need 2 fans.

We also need a bit of height to leave space for the Ice Tower on top of the Pi, so I’m going to make it two fans high. I’m not going to put any fans underneath the Pi as they’re restricted by the desk and there is nothing to cool on the bottom.”

“I’m going to run each test at the Pi’s base frequency of 1.5Ghz and I’ll then overclock the Pi to 2.2Ghz and see how that affects the temperatures. For each, I’ll be starting at room temperature, which is about 25 degrees, and I’ll run a utility called CPU burn which maxes out the Pi’s four cores and I’ll leave this running until the temperature stabilises or we start thermal throttling.”

