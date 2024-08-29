Everything New in Apple CarPlay in iOS 18.1 Beta 3

Apple has released iOS 18.1 Beta 3, bringing a wealth of updates and enhancements to Apple CarPlay, the company’s in-car infotainment system. If you own an iPhone SE second generation or a newer model, you can now explore and enjoy these new features. This update introduces a range of improvements, including fresh wallpapers, enhanced media playback, updated user interface animations, and improved accessibility options, all designed to elevate your driving experience. The video below from HotshotTek gives us a look at the new features of Apple CarPlay in iOS 18.1 beta 3.

To take advantage of these new features, your device must be running iOS 18, either the developer or public beta version. Additionally, ensure that your iPhone model is compatible with the update, which includes the iPhone SE second generation and newer models.

A Fresh Look and Enhanced Media Playback

One of the most noticeable changes in iOS 18.1 Beta 3 for CarPlay is the introduction of updated wallpapers. These new wallpapers come with a variety of color options, allowing you to personalize your CarPlay interface and give it a fresh, modern look. Moreover, the home button symbol has been redesigned to resemble older iPod and iPhone models, adding a touch of nostalgia to the user experience.

In terms of media playback, Apple has made significant improvements. You can now enjoy continuous playback even while recording videos, ensuring that your favorite tunes keep playing without interruption. Additionally, the music tab has been updated to display larger album artwork, making it easier to identify and select your preferred albums at a glance.

User Interface Updates and Accessibility Enhancements

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 brings several updates to the CarPlay user interface, aimed at improving the overall user experience. Some of the key changes include:

New animations for weather cards and notifications, creating a more fluid and engaging interface

The introduction of a “Reduce Interruptions” feature in Focus mode, helping you stay concentrated while driving

A new vehicle motion widget designed to reduce motion sickness and enhance comfort during your journey

Apple has also made significant strides in improving accessibility with this update. The introduction of new color filters for color blindness makes the interface more inclusive and easier to navigate for users with visual impairments. Additionally, a bold text option has been added to improve readability, and sound recognition can now detect car horns and sirens, enhancing safety while driving.

Siri, Voice Control, and Silent Mode Settings

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, retains its functionality in iOS 18.1 Beta 3 but now features a new outer ring animation, adding a fresh visual element to the user experience. Voice control has also been improved, allowing for more efficient hands-free operation. You can now open apps and navigate music more easily using voice commands, making it safer and more convenient to interact with your CarPlay system while driving.

Another notable addition is the ability to mirror silent mode settings across all your Apple devices when connected to CarPlay. This ensures a consistent experience, allowing you to maintain a distraction-free environment while on the road.

Miscellaneous Improvements and Considerations

In addition to the major updates mentioned above, iOS 18.1 Beta 3 introduces several smaller enhancements to the CarPlay experience. New user interface animations for text messages and other notifications add a touch of elegance and visual appeal to the system.

It is important to note that while the update brings many improvements, there are some limitations. For example, there is no built-in call recording feature in CarPlay. If you require this functionality, you will need to activate it manually using third-party apps or solutions.

Summary

iOS 18.1 Beta 3 represents a significant step forward for Apple CarPlay, bringing a host of updates and enhancements designed to improve the user experience, accessibility, and overall functionality of the system. With fresh wallpapers, enhanced media playback, updated user interface elements, and improved accessibility options, this update aims to make your driving experience more enjoyable, safer, and more convenient. If you own a compatible iPhone model and are running iOS 18, be sure to explore these new features and enjoy the benefits they bring to your CarPlay experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals