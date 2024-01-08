All of Apple’s current iPhone models compared (Video)

Are you on the hunt for the perfect iPhone that aligns with your needs and preferences? Apple’s 2024 iPhone lineup, diverse and innovative, offers something for everyone. From the budget-friendly iPhone SE to the feature-loaded iPhone 15 Pro Max, understanding the differences among these models can be a game-changer in making an informed decision. Let’s dive into what each of these models brings to the table. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at all of the current iPhone models that Apple sells.

A Wide Range of Models

The current lineup is designed to cater to various users, featuring the iPhone SE, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, and the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Notably, the iPhone 13 Mini has been phased out, marking a shift in Apple’s strategy.

Design and Build Quality

The iPhone SE to the 15 Plus models boast an elegant aluminum body with glass fronts and backs. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, in particular, charm with their matte finish and rounded corners, offering a sleek look. For those seeking a lighter device, the Pro models are constructed with titanium.

Connectivity and Control Features

A significant update is the inclusion of USB-C ports in all iPhone 15 models. The Pro models support faster USB 3.1 speeds, while the others are limited to USB 2. If you’re keen on customization, the Pro models come with a handy action button for added convenience.

Display Innovations

The iPhone SE keeps it classic with an LCD display. In contrast, the other models step it up with OLED displays. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are particularly eye-friendly with less severe PWM and include always-on display and ProMotion technology.

SIM Card and Connectivity

The iPhone 13 and SE still offer SIM card trays. The newer models, however, have ditched the tray in the U.S. Nevertheless, all models are 5G ready, though the SE doesn’t support millimeter-wave.

Advanced Camera Systems

Photography enthusiasts take note! While the iPhone SE sticks to a single rear camera, the iPhone 13 adds an ultrawide lens. The iPhone 15 series introduces larger sensors and a whopping 48MP camera. The Pro models further impress with a tetr prism telephoto lens and advanced video capabilities like ProRes and Log video.

Battery Life and Charging Features

The iPhone 15 models now display the charge cycle count and boast optimized charging at 80%. Battery life varies, with the iPhone 15 Plus leading the pack.

Performance and Gaming

Powered by A15, A16, or A17 processors, these iPhones ensure smooth performance across the board. However, if gaming or high-performance tasks are your thing, the Pro models are your best bet.

Software and Support Commitment

Apple promises at least five years of future iOS updates for all models, ensuring your device stays up-to-date.

Other Noteworthy Features

The iPhone 15 series models come equipped with improved speakers and modems, and support SOS via satellite. Plus, they boast an IP68 rating, with the SE slightly behind at IP67.

If you are wondering how these features translate into real-world usage, you’ll be pleased to know that each model is tailored to meet specific user needs. Whether it’s everyday tasks, professional photography, or intense gaming, there’s an iPhone for you.

Apple’s 2024 iPhone lineup truly showcases a spectrum of options, from the basic yet reliable iPhone SE to the robust and feature-rich iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each model stands out with its unique set of features, with the Pro models notably excelling in camera capabilities and performance.

Choosing the right iPhone is now more exciting than ever, with options that cater to various budgets, preferences, and usage patterns. So, assess your needs, explore these models, and find your perfect match in Apple’s impressive lineup.

Souyrce & Image Credit: Zollotech



