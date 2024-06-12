Even More Hidden iOS 18 Features Revealed

iOS 18 introduces a suite of new features that enhance customization, security, and functionality. These updates, not spotlighted during Apple’s keynote, include:

New wallpapers

Widget customization

App locking with Face ID or Touch ID

Charging optimization options

A revamped calculator app

Dynamic Island UI enhancements

Home screen icon customization

While these features may not have taken center stage during the iOS 18 announcement, they offer significant improvements to the user experience, making your iPhone more personalized, secure, and efficient. The video below from iDeveiceHelp gives us some m ore details on these additional features.

Fresh Wallpapers

iOS 18 offers four new wallpapers in purple, blue, yellow, and pink. These vibrant options allow you to personalize your home screen with a fresh look, giving your device a unique and eye-catching appearance. The new wallpapers are designed to complement the overall aesthetic of iOS 18 and provide users with more choices to express their individual style.

Enhanced Widget Customization

With iOS 18, you can now convert apps to widgets and vice versa. This feature lets you streamline your home screen by resizing widgets directly. For instance, you can transform your weather app into a widget and adjust its size to fit your layout preferences. This enhanced customization option provides greater flexibility in organizing your home screen, allowing you to prioritize the information and apps that matter most to you.

The ability to convert apps to widgets and resize them on the fly is a significant improvement over previous versions of iOS, where widgets were limited in size and functionality. With iOS 18, you can create a more dynamic and personalized home screen experience, tailoring it to your specific needs and preferences.

Improved App Locking

Security gets a boost with the ability to lock individual apps using Face ID or Touch ID. This feature ensures that sensitive information within apps remains protected, even if your device falls into the wrong hands. By requiring biometric authentication to access specific apps, iOS 18 adds an extra layer of security to your personal data.

However, it’s important to note that not all apps support this feature yet. Developers will need to update their apps to take advantage of the new app locking functionality in iOS 18. As more apps adopt this feature, users can expect a more secure and privacy-focused experience across their favorite applications.

Charging Optimization Options

iOS 18 introduces new options for charging limits, allowing you to set your device to charge up to 80%, 85%, 95%, or 100%. This feature helps prolong battery life by preventing overcharging, which can lead to reduced battery capacity over time. By giving users more control over their charging habits, iOS 18 promotes better battery health and longevity.

The charging optimization options are particularly useful for users who often leave their devices plugged in for extended periods, such as overnight or while working at a desk. By limiting the maximum charge level, iOS 18 ensures that your battery isn’t constantly subjected to the stress of maintaining a 100% charge, ultimately extending its lifespan.

New Calculator App

The new calculator app in iOS 18 brings features from iPadOS 18 to the iPhone. It includes math notes, history, and a scientific calculator, making it a versatile tool for various calculations. The updated calculator app offers a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience, catering to the needs of students, professionals, and anyone who regularly performs mathematical operations on their iPhone.

With math notes, users can jot down important formulas, equations, or results alongside their calculations, making it easier to keep track of their work. The history feature allows users to review previous calculations, saving time and effort when working on complex problems. The inclusion of a scientific calculator expands the app’s functionality, providing advanced mathematical functions for more specialized tasks.

Dynamic Island UI Enhancements

The Dynamic Island UI in iOS 18 now includes a new interface for adjusting flashlight intensity. This enhancement provides a more intuitive way to control your flashlight directly from the Dynamic Island, eliminating the need to navigate to the Control Center or lock screen.

The Dynamic Island, introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models, has been praised for its innovative approach to displaying important information and controls. With iOS 18, Apple continues to refine and expand the capabilities of this feature, making it even more useful and accessible to users.

Icon Customization

iOS 18 allows you to tint and color icons to match your wallpaper. This feature offers greater flexibility in personalizing your home screen, ensuring a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing look. By customizing app icons to complement your chosen wallpaper, you can create a truly unique and visually appealing home screen experience.

Icon customization has been a long-awaited feature among iOS users, and its inclusion in iOS 18 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to providing more personalization options. With the ability to tint and color icons, users can express their creativity and make their devices feel more tailored to their individual tastes.

In summary, iOS 18 brings several hidden features that significantly enhance user experience through customization, security, and functionality improvements. From new wallpapers and widget customization to advanced app locking and charging optimization, these updates provide a more personalized and secure user experience. The revamped calculator app, Dynamic Island UI enhancements, and icon customization options further demonstrate Apple’s dedication to refining and expanding the capabilities of iOS, making it an even more powerful and user-friendly operating system.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



