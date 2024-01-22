15 Midjourney 6 unusual material styles to create unique effects

AI master artist Thaeyne has released a new video exploring unusual materials in Midjourney 6 providing a glimpse at what you can use in the way of prompts to create some fantastic AI artwork. The latest update to the Midjourney, version 6.0 offers users a wealth of new enhancements to enjoy enabling them to blend the beauty of the natural world with the realm of digital art.

If you like the sound of being able to transform ordinary objects and scenes by infusing them with elements from nature. Check out the video created by Thaeyne who has used Midjourney 6 prompts that combine everyday items with natural materials to create stunning visual pieces that are both unique and captivating.

At the core of this process, the AI was given a variety of prompts that mixed common objects with elements from nature. The images produced are as diverse as the materials themselves. For instance, the AI can take a forest and reimagine it in the vibrant colors of autumn, or it can clothe human figures in a tapestry of leaves. The AI’s interpretations of these prompts are influenced by the unique challenges each material presents.

Midjourney 6 styles explored

Starting with the rich hues of autumn leaves, the AI creates forests that are a riot of color and figures that seem to be part of the foliage itself. When prompted with bamboo, the AI constructs forests and figures that echo the plant’s straight, elegant lines, as well as skyscrapers that mimic bamboo’s structural properties. The glow of bioluminescent algae gives the subjects a surreal, otherworldly appearance, which stands in stark contrast to the AI’s more conventional styles.

Cherry blossoms, despite their beauty, were a bit more challenging for the AI to integrate smoothly, often resulting in images where subjects were simply covered in petals. On the other hand, coconut shells sparked the AI’s creativity, leading to whimsical dioramas and sculptures with arched designs. The AI’s interpretation of colorful leaves brought a broader spectrum of colors to the images, adding richness and depth.

The delicate nature of dandelion fluff posed a challenge, but the AI managed to produce images that highlighted its fragile beauty through careful lighting. Driftwood was transformed into intricate sculptures and forests, showcasing the AI’s skill in replicating textures.

Flower petals, especially pink ones, were used to decorate subjects in a style that echoed the raw imagery, while full flowers led to vibrant and sometimes chaotic visuals, including some striking skyscraper designs. Grass was ingeniously used to create lush hair and beards for figures, as well as a variety of landscapes and architectural concepts.

The intricate structure of lavender proved to be a hurdle for the AI, often resulting in a return to more standard images. Lotus leaves, however, inspired captivating designs for both figures and skyscrapers, with a tendency towards the AI’s default style in its renderings. Rose petals, in keeping with the floral theme, were predominantly used in shades of pink and red to create simple yet powerful human silhouettes.

Seaweed was used to evoke underwater forest scenes with a convincingly damp look, with subtle differences between the default and raw styles of the AI. Midjourney 6 styles for natural materials you can use as textures and more depending on how far you would like to push your imagination.

Midjourney 6 examples provided by Thaeyne for inspiration and experimentation

– Autumn Leaves: Forests made of colorful leaves and men covered or made of leaves.

– Bamboo: Bamboo forests, man-shaped bamboo statues, and uniquely designed bamboo skyscrapers.

– Bioluminescent Algae: Subjects covered in glowing algae, with varying results between default and raw styles.

– Cherry Blossoms: Difficulty in creating objects made of cherry blossoms, often resulting in subjects covered in blossoms.

– Coconut Shells: Whimsical results with dioramas and sculptures, and a pattern of arched designs.

– Colorful Leaves: More variety in leaf colors, with subtle differences in the raw style.

– Dandelion Fluff: Challenges in depicting subjects made of dandelion fluff, with impressive lighting effects.

– Driftwood: Sculptural images and stick-like forests, with a consistent driftwood appearance.

– Flower Petals: Predominantly pink images with subjects covered in petals, similar to raw style results.

– Flowers: Colorful and chaotic flower-covered subjects, with interesting skyscraper designs.

– Grass: Men with grass hair and beards, and varied results in landscapes and skyscrapers.

– Lavender: Difficulty in representing lavender material, with a preference for default style images.

– Lotus Leaves: Interesting looks for men and skyscrapers, with a preference for default style.

– Rose Petals: Similar to flower petals but with a pink/red dominance, and simple but effective man shapes.

– Seaweed: Underwater forest images with a wet appearance, and small nuances between styles.



