20 Midjourney styles to improve your creativity

Artistic styles and mediums have long been the playground for human creativity, offering a myriad of ways to express ideas, emotions, and narratives. With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), these styles and mediums have found a new dimension, serving as image prompts for AI to generate unique and compelling visuals. This guide with the help of a fantastic video created by Making the Photo AI Edition we explore 20 Midjourney styles that can be used to enhance your creativity and provide a fresh perspective on artistic expression.

The Midjourney Bot works best with simple, short sentences that describe what you want to see. Avoid long lists of requests. Instead of: Show me a picture of lots of blooming California poppies, make them bright, vibrant orange, and draw them in an illustrated style with colored pencils Try: Bright orange California poppies drawn with colored pencils, suggests the Midjourney documentation.

More advanced prompts can include one or more image URLs, multiple text phrases, and one or more parameters. Parameters change how an image generates. Parameters can change aspect ratios, models, upscalers, and lots more. Parameters go at the end of the prompt.

The Midjourney Bot does not understand grammar, sentence structure, or words like humans. Word choice also matters. More specific synonyms work better in many circumstances. Instead of big, try gigantic, enormous, or immense. Remove words when possible. Fewer words mean each word has a more powerful influence. Use commas, brackets, and hyphens to help organize your thoughts, but know the Midjourney Bot will not reliably interpret them. The Midjourney Bot does not consider capitalization.

Midjourney styles to improve your creativity

Midjourney prompts

Try to be clear about any context or details that are important to you. Think about:

Subject: person, animal, character, location, object, etc.

person, animal, character, location, object, etc. Medium: photo, painting, illustration, sculpture, doodle, tapestry, etc.

photo, painting, illustration, sculpture, doodle, tapestry, etc. Environment: indoors, outdoors, on the moon, in Narnia, underwater, the Emerald City, etc.

indoors, outdoors, on the moon, in Narnia, underwater, the Emerald City, etc. Lighting: soft, ambient, overcast, neon, studio lights, etc

soft, ambient, overcast, neon, studio lights, etc Color: vibrant, muted, bright, monochromatic, colorful, black and white, pastel, etc.

vibrant, muted, bright, monochromatic, colorful, black and white, pastel, etc. Mood: Sedate, calm, raucous, energetic, etc.

Sedate, calm, raucous, energetic, etc. Composition: Portrait, headshot, closeup, birds-eye view, etc.

Styles words you can use in your Midjourney prompts :

Chiaroscuro and Tenebrism, two styles that play with light and dark contrast, can be used to create dramatic and emotionally charged AI-generated images. The stark contrast between light and dark can evoke a sense of mystery and intrigue, making the images more engaging and thought-provoking. Grisaille, a monochromatic palette style, can give AI-generated images a 3D sculptural look. This style can be used to create images that are visually striking yet minimalist, allowing the viewer to focus on the form and structure of the subject. Dark Synth, a style characterized by a dark, retro-futuristic, deconstructed look, can be used to create AI-generated images that are edgy and avant-garde. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that challenge conventional aesthetics and provoke thought. Vaporwave, a colorful digital art style influenced by 1980s and 1990s computer graphic design, can be used to create AI-generated images that are vibrant and nostalgic. This style can evoke a sense of nostalgia and whimsy, making the images more engaging and relatable. Prismatic, a style characterized by facets of color and geometric gem-like structure, can be used to create AI-generated images that are visually striking and dynamic. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually complex and engaging. Sfumato, a style characterized by softly blended colors and edges and indistinct outlines, can be used to create AI-generated images that are subtle and nuanced. This style can evoke a sense of tranquility and serenity, making the images more soothing and calming. Impasto, a style characterized by bold colors and thick brush strokes that give a 3D quality, can be used to create AI-generated images that are vibrant and dynamic. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually bold and impactful. Pentimento, a style characterized by a layered effect with underlying images visible, can be used to create AI-generated images that are complex and intriguing. This style can evoke a sense of mystery and intrigue, making the images more engaging and thought-provoking. Diffusion, a style that spreads and mixes colors to create unique patterns, can be used to create AI-generated images that are visually striking and unique. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually complex and engaging. Deconstructivism, a style characterized by fragmentation and radical freedom of form, can be used to create AI-generated images that are edgy and avant-garde. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that challenge conventional aesthetics and provoke thought. Fractal, a style characterized by infinitely complex, never-ending patterns, can be used to create AI-generated images that are visually striking and dynamic. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually complex and engaging. Filigree, a style characterized by intricate metal work and delicate patterns, can be used to create AI-generated images that are elegant and sophisticated. This style can evoke a sense of elegance and sophistication, making the images more appealing and engaging. Sgraffito, a style characterized by the cutting away of the surface layer to reveal intricate pattern designs, can be used to create AI-generated images that are visually striking and unique. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually complex and engaging. Ukiyo-e, a colorful stylized Japanese wood block print style, can be used to create AI-generated images that are vibrant and dynamic. This style can evoke a sense of nostalgia and whimsy, making the images more engaging and relatable. Encaustic, a painting style using wax and fire to create a textured and layered surface, can be used to create AI-generated images that are visually striking and unique. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually complex and engaging. Kinetic Art, a style characterized by motion that extends beyond the borders of the frame, can be used to create AI-generated images that are dynamic and engaging. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually complex and engaging. Op Art, a style characterized by the illusion of movement and abstract geometric forms, can be used to create AI-generated images that are visually striking and dynamic. This style can be particularly effective in creating images that are visually complex and engaging. Aboriginal Dot Painting, an indigenous Australian art style characterized by colorful dots and shapes, can be used to create AI-generated images that are vibrant and dynamic. This style can evoke a sense of cultural richness and diversity, making the images more engaging and relatable. Feng Shui, a style characterized by circular compositions and Asian style symbols of natural balance, can be used to create AI-generated images that are soothing and calming. This style can evoke a sense of tranquility and serenity, making the images more soothing and calming. Wabi-Sabi, a style that finds beauty in imperfection and creates gritty and muted images, can be used to create AI-generated images that are subtle and nuanced. This style can evoke a sense of tranquility and serenity, making the images more soothing and calming.

These 20 Midjourney styles offer a wide range of possibilities for AI image prompts, each with its unique aesthetic and emotional resonance. By exploring these styles, you can enhance your creativity and broaden your perspective on artistic expression.



