Master Midjourney Style Tuner and create billions of custom styles

The Midjourney’s Style Tuner tool is an amazing new feature recently rolled out, designed to transform the way you personalize artistic styles for AI creation. This new Midjourney feature is tailored to your individual preferences, enabling you to shape your creativity according to your unique aesthetic tastes. Offering the ability to create billions of different styles that you can use again and again depending on your needs. Building a portfolio of different styles that are unique to your preferences and that no one else can duplicate. That is unless you share a link to your specific styles you have created.

Style Tuner offers a wide range of style variations, essentially providing an endless canvas for your artistic endeavors. While the idea of a style parameter, a preset aesthetic setting, is not new to Midjourney, the Style Tuner tool elevates this concept by offering a visual, interactive and fun method for style creation through image choice, as demonstrated in the video below kindly created by Making the Photo: AI Edition team.

Mastering the Style Tuner tool is a fun creative process involves choosing images that align with your personal aesthetic preferences. These images act as a visual guide, directing the tool to generate styles that match your taste. This process is not only intuitive but also engaging, turning the style selection journey into a creative adventure. It’s a process that encourages you to delve deeper into your style preferences and express them visually.

The Midjourney Style Tuner tool uses a unique system of style codes, personalized aesthetic identifiers, to represent your personal preferences. These codes are unique to each user, encapsulating their aesthetic choices in a way that is both personal and distinctive. You can create custom style tuners with personal prompts, further enhancing the tool’s personalization. This feature allows you to adapt the tool to your specific needs and preferences, making it a truly personalized creative tool. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to start creating your own library of Midjourney styles to easily add endless variety to your AI art.

How to use the Midjourney Style Tuner

This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to use the Midjourney Style Tuner feature. Whether you’re a seasoned digital artist or a curious newcomer, this guide will walk you through the areas you can customize your AI art and share your artistic creations using Midjourney’s Style Tuner.

1. Generating a Custom Style Tuner

Start by creating your unique Style Tuner page. To do this, use the /tune command within Midjourney. This command initiates the process and paves the way for personalizing the appearance of your images.

2. Choosing Style Directions

You have the option to select between 16, 32, 64, or 128 image pairs. This choice determines the number of visual styles you can explore. Additionally, you can opt for either the Default or Raw style mode for your samples. The choice here should align with your usual prompt preferences in Midjourney.

3. Utilizing an Existing Style Tuner

If your prompt has been used before, you might receive a link to an already generated Style Tuner. Using this won’t consume your GPU minutes, making it a resource-efficient option.

4. Submitting and Generating Images

After confirming your selections, submit your job. The Style Tuner then generates pairs of images for each Style Direction you chose. The number of images produced correlates with the number of directions selected.

5. Accessing Your Custom Style Tuner

Upon completion, you’ll receive a direct message with a link to your Style Tuner. Opening this link in a web browser brings you to your personalized visual exploration space.

6. Making Your Selections

You’ll see rows of image pairs, each offering a distinct visual interpretation of your prompt. Select the image that resonates with you in each pair, or choose neither if neither appeals.

7. Copying and Using Your Style Code

Each selection generates a unique style code, which you can integrate into your future prompts using the --style <code> parameter. Copy this code from the bottom of the Style Tuner page.

8. Crafting Your Image

Return to Discord, use the /imagine command with your prompt and the newly acquired style code to generate your customized image.

9. Using Additional Tools

Enhance your images further using Midjourney’s other parameters such as Upscale, Pan, Zoom-Out, Remix, or Vary-Region.

10. Exploring and Experimenting

Your style code isn’t just limited to the initial prompt. Experiment with it across various prompts, keeping in mind that styles and prompts interact uniquely.

11. Generating and Sharing More Codes

You can always revisit your Style Tuner to alter choices and create new codes. Share your findings with the community or try codes from others to discover new styles.

12. Saving Your Custom Styles

The Style Tuner tool promotes the sharing of style codes among creators. This feature fosters a sense of community and collaboration, allowing you to learn from others and broaden your aesthetic horizons. For convenience, use the /settings command to activate Sticky Style, which retains your last used --style parameter for future prompts. You can also store favorite codes for easy access.

The interaction of style codes with prompt content and aesthetics is an intriguing aspect of the Style Tuner tool. This interaction can sometimes result in coherency issues with certain styles. However, these challenges are part of the creative process, pushing you to refine your style codes and prompts for improved results.

It’s a process that encourages you to experiment, learn, and grow as a creator. The tool also uses GPU hours, a measure of processing power, in creating style tuners. This technical aspect ensures that the tool is efficient and capable of handling the vast number of style variations it offers.

Tracking Favorite Styles

You can also track your favorite styles using option sets, a parameter storage system. This feature enables you to save and revisit your preferred styles, making the tool more user-friendly and efficient. The style parameter interacts with other parameters such as aspect ratios, chaos, and tile, which are image modification parameters. This interaction adds depth and complexity to the styles generated by the tool, making it a versatile and powerful creative tool.

Chaining Styles Together

One of the most exciting features of the Midjourney Style Tuner tool is the ability to chain style codes together. This process, known as style code chaining, allows you to combine different aesthetics for unique styles. The possibilities offered by this feature are virtually limitless, opening up a world of creative exploration.

The Style Tuner tool also includes a style tuning test, a personalized aesthetic creation process. This test allows you to experiment with different style parameters and variations, helping you refine your aesthetic preferences even further. Midjourney also features style eyes, an aesthetic intensity control, which allows you to adjust the intensity of the styles generated during youe creative process.

The Midjourney Style Tuner tool stands as a pioneering technology, offering a new avenue for exploring and expressing personal aesthetics. With its vast array of style variations, personalized style codes, and interactive features, it not only encourages creative exploration but also enables you to express your unique aesthetic vision and create art that truly reflects your individual style. Adding to the growing evidence that AI art can indeed be a creative and dynamic process.



