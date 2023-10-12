Logitech Wave ergonomic keyboard $60

If you are searching for a more comfortable keyboard to use but perhaps not ready for a split keyboard you might be interested in the new Logitech Wave ergonomic keyboard. The Wave Keys is a wireless ergonomic keyboard that is designed with a focus on comfort and wellbeing. This innovative product is a testament to Logitech’s commitment to enhancing the workspace experience, with a design that prioritizes ergonomic comfort and environmental sustainability.

The Wave Keys keyboard features a unique wave design, which is not just aesthetically pleasing but also serves a functional purpose. The wave shape of the keys places the hands, wrists, and forearms in a natural typing position, providing more wrist support and reducing pressure. This design allows for comfortable typing without the need to relearn typing skills, making it an easy transition for users.

Adding to the comfort is an integrated cushioned palm rest that provides all-day support. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours at their desks, as it can help prevent strain and discomfort. The compact layout of the keyboards ensures that they can fit on most home or office desks. Available in Graphite and Off-White, with a Rose variant set to launch in 2024, the Wave Keys ergonomic keyboard offers options to suit different aesthetic preferences.

Wave ergonomic keyboard

Logitech’s focus on workspace wellbeing is not limited to ergonomic design. The company has also taken environmental considerations into account in the design of Wave Keys. The keyboards are certified carbon neutral, and their packaging comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. Furthermore, the plastic parts in Wave Keys include certified post-consumer recycled plastic, 61% for Graphite and 46% for Off-White. These initiatives align with Logitech’s goal to improve people’s lives while considering environmental and social impacts.

The Wave also offers multi-device compatibility, connecting via Bluetooth or the included Logi BOLT receiver to up to three devices at once. This feature enhances convenience and productivity, allowing users to switch between devices seamlessly. Users can further personalize their experience with the Logi Options+ App, which allows them to assign productivity shortcuts and create Smart Actions.

The Wave Keys ergonomic keyboardd is part of Logitech’s ERGO Series, a range of products that focus on workplace wellbeing. These products have been tested at Logitech’s Ergo Lab, ensuring that they meet high standards of ergonomic design and comfort.

In addition to the standard Wave, Logitech has also launched Wave Keys for Business. This variant is designed for companies that prioritize employee wellbeing. It meets enterprise security standards with Logi Bolt secure wireless technology, and IT teams can monitor the keyboards remotely through Logitech Sync and deploy the Logi Options+ App for a customized user experience.

The Wave Keys ergonomic keyboard will be available in Graphite and Off-White from October 13, 2023, for $59.99 in North America and €79.99 in Europe. The Rose color will be available in Spring 2024. The Wave Keys for Business in Graphite will be available from November 2023. With its focus on comfort, wellbeing, and environmental sustainability, the Wave Keys keyboard is a testament to Logitech’s commitment to improving the workspace experience.

Source : Logitech



