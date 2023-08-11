Metakeys mechanical keyboard with integrated 6-in-1 hub

In the realm of digital productivity, MetaKeys has emerged as a game-changer, offering a mechanical keyboard that is far more than just a typing tool. This innovative device, complete with an integrated 6-in-1 hub, is a powerful addition to your desktop designed to boost productivity for typing enthusiasts, gamers, developers, and creators alike.

MetaKeys supports multi-device typing connection and seamless switching, capable of connecting to three devices simultaneously. Whether you’re using a laptop, tablet, or phone, MetaKeys allows for quick and easy switching between devices, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $119 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Metakeys is a lifestyle brand created by a group of smart designers. Our founder and designer, Tang, has over 10 years of experience in designing over 80 electronic products in the keyboard and related consumer electronics industry. We have a clear understanding of people who value their living space.”

The keyboard’s shell is crafted from high-strength aluminum alloy material, manufactured through CNC integral processing. This not only lends an elegant appearance and high-quality feel to the keyboard but also ensures excellent impact resistance and durability.

Metakeys mechanical keyboard

But MetaKeys is more than just a keyboard, it’s a powerful device hub. Its integrated 6-in-1 docking station function provides a variety of interfaces, including USB, HDMI, SD/TF, and more, allowing for the connection of multiple devices at the same time.

The TTC switch, made of POM material with a self-lubricating function, offers an unparalleled typing experience. All pins are silver-plated to ensure a longer life, preparing you to breeze through your workday with ease.

If the Metakeys campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Metakeys mechanical keyboard project check out the promotional video below.

MetaKeys also offers 25 different RGB lighting modes, allowing your keyboard to shine in the dark and adding a splash of color to your typing experience. The keyboard offers both wireless and wired convenience with one knob. Whether you prefer Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, or a wired connection, MetaKeys keeps your desktop clutter-free while providing a stable, fast connection.

One of the most exciting features of MetaKeys is its customizability. You can replace the keycaps and switches at any time to create a unique keyboard that reflects your personal style and preferences. With MetaKeys, you can create a personalized keyboard that is completely your own.

MetaKeys is not just a mechanical keyboard, it’s a powerful productivity tool that offers a new typing experience, multi-device connection, and a 6-in-1 hub, all wrapped in a high-quality, durable shell. It’s a device that truly redefines what a keyboard can be.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Metakeys crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



