Lofree Flow redefines low profile mechanical keyboard design

Keyboards form an integral part of our computer setup, providing an interface that must be smooth and efficient whenever we need it. As technology evolves, the need for better, more user-friendly keyboards increases. For those on the hunt for a high-quality, smooth mechanical keyboard equipped with innovative features, Lofree’s newest creation, the Flow, is worth definitely worth further investigation.

Low profile mechanical keyboard

Launched via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, the Lofree Flow project has already raised over $110,000 with 20 days still remaining, thanks to the support of nearly 1,000 backers. Lofree have given us a chance to check out the design of the Flow low profile mechanical keyboard for ourselves and hopefully not spoiling the excitement, but we are very impressed.

Precision construction

Housed in a sleek all-aluminums body, it radiates a sense of understated elegance, all the while ensuring durability. The low-profile design, coupled with a thickness of just 10mm and a slight 3.9-degree tilt, makes it not only highly portable but also ergonomically pleasing.

The flow offers amazing value for money combining minimalist design, ergonomics, performance and precision engineering in its construction.

2,000 mAh battery

The flow features a rechargeable 2,000 mAh battery for wireless operation together with Bluetooth wireless connection and USB-C connection. Allowing you to easily switch between wireless and wired depending on your needs whether you’re working on Windows or Mac.

Wireless connectivity

On a full charge the Flow can provide 40 hours of non-stop typing and features three hour fast charging technology, taking you from flat to full in just 180 minutes. The Flow is available with either white or black keycaps depending on your preference and features a unique design to slightly tilt the keyboard on your desk.

Kailh Full POM switches

Lofree offers three different switches to choose from in the form of Ghost (Linear) offering the quietest typing experience and a featherlight touch, Phantom (Tactile) offering a gentle sound and responsive touch or Wizard (Clicky) offering stronger feedback and a louder click when typing. Check out the specifications for each below.

Innovative features make this keyboard stand out from the crowd:

Weight and Dimensions: Despite the sturdy all-aluminum body, the keyboard weighs just 568g. With a slim profile and an ergonomic design, it allows for reduced wrist pressure and a comfortable typing experience.

The Lofree Flow features the world's first Kailh Full POM Switches, crafted from self-lubricating POM material, contributing to a smooth typing experience that improves over time.

Gasket Mount: A feature usually seen in traditional mechanical keyboards, the gasket mount has been integrated into this compact design, offering a more comfortable typing sensation.

Keycaps: The keyboard employs keycaps made in-house with a high PBT content, promising durability and a pleasing aesthetic.

Using the keyboard, I found the typing experience to be impressively smooth. The keys provided just the right amount of feedback, making typing feel neither too soft nor too harsh. Much of this balance can be attributed to the first-of-its-kind Kailh Full POM switches. These switches provide a level of smoothness that sets the Lofree Flow apart from other keyboards.

Gasket mounts

The integration of a gasket mount in a low-profile keyboard is a unique touch that contributes significantly to the Lofree Flow’s enhanced typing experience. By reducing keypress harshness and offering even pressure distribution, the gasket mount makes every keystroke a pleasure.

The gasket mount, usually found in traditional keyboards, has been integrated seamlessly into this low-profile design. This feature enhances the overall typing sensation, reducing the harshness of each keypress and evenly distributing the pressure.

What struck me most about the Lofree Flow was the thoughtfulness that went into every aspect of its creation. From the aluminum body to the keycap quality, Lofree demonstrates a commitment to delivering a beautifully engineered keyboard offering an exceptional blend of sophistication, comfort, and utility, making it a standout in the low-profile keyboard market.

As a keyboard user, I appreciate the mix of an attractive aesthetic, comfort, and innovative features that the Lofree Flow brings to the table. It redefines the low-profile keyboard experience, setting new standards for other brands to follow.

The Lofree Flow is more than just a keyboard—it’s an embodiment of a user-centric approach to design. With the thoughtful incorporation of features like the Kailh Full POM switches, the gasket mount, and quality PBT keycaps, it pushes the boundaries of what a low-profile keyboard can deliver in terms of comfort, utility, and performance.

Comfort and ergonomics

The comfort offered by the Lofree Flow can’t be overstated. Its slim form factor, reduced weight, and subtle tilt not only make it easy to carry around but also take wrist pressure into account, offering a more natural typing position. This ergonomic design encourages longer, more comfortable typing sessions.

Innovation in Switches and Keycaps

The innovative Kailh Full POM switches offer an unmatched typing sensation. As the first of their kind, these switches adapt to your typing style and become even smoother over time. Meanwhile, the five-sided dye-sublimation process used on the keycaps results in vibrant, highly detailed patterns that enhance the keyboard’s visual appeal, all the while ensuring durability.

If you’re in search of a keyboard that seamlessly combines utility, aesthetics, and comfort, the Lofree Flow may just be the right choice for you. It not only serves as an upgrade to your existing setup but also stands as a testament to how thoughtful design and innovative technology can redefine our expectations of a keyboard. Lofree has raised the bar with the Flow.

For more information, technical specifications and available pledges during its Kickstarter campaign jump over to the official project page.



