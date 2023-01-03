Coyres C4 wireless 75% mechanical aluminum keyboard

If you are searching for a new keyboard compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and inspired by the Apple Magic keyboard, you might be interested in the new crowdfunding campaign for the Coyres C4. Offering a 75% layout the keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired and features hot swappable switches and RGB backlighting.

The ultraslim aluminium keyboard features 85 keys and low-profile switches with the double shot keycaps. Early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Coyres has released its first product te C4, which is the best alternative to magic keyboard. Take your productivity to the next level with a Coyres C4 wireless keyboard It offers a superior typing experience, engineered for the optimal balance of performance and comfort. How to make the product stand out? We blended two delicate colors-Galaxy Blue & Light Silver. The entire Aluminum body of C4 is held together by a single Aluminum plate – for a remarkably solid build that gives people the ultimate metal texture.”

Wireless 75% mechanical aluminum keyboard

“The C4 is a great option for those used to typing on a laptop or Apple Magic keyboard. From the external layout to the internal chip program, which means C4 is the ideal partner for your I-devices. Crafted for productivity, the C4’s 75% (85Keys) layout is a compact version of the tenkeyless layout. It allows users access to all the essential multimedia and a column of navigation keys like the Home key, but with a smaller footprint.”

Assuming that the Coyres C4 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Coyres C4 aluminum keyboard project play the promotional video below.

“Bluetooth 5.1 connection makes it easier to pair the C4 with your computer. Seamlessly switch your Bluetooth devices by Fn+1/2/3. “Fn+4″ is USB-C cable connection pattern. Short key travel to achieve fast feedback, so you can be one step faster in the operation process. (USB-C connection For lower latency and higher stability). Coyres C4 allows users to replace or upgrade switches. Due to an entirely different pull-out structure from low-profile switches and standard profiles. C4 features redesigned upper housing, making it easier to customize your typing experience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the aluminum keyboard, jump over to the official Coyres C4 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





