New iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard now available to order

Apple recently launched its new iPad Pro, at the same time it announced a new Magic Keyboard which has a built in track pad.

Apple has now started top take orders for its new Magic Keyboard and the device will start shipping next week.

The all‑new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB‑C port for passthrough charging, and front and back protection. The Magic Keyboard has a floating cantilever design, allowing you to attach iPad Pro magnetically and to smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you.

There are two models available, there is an 11 inch version for the new 2020 11 inch iPad Pro and a 12.9 inch version for the new 2020 iPad Pro.

These are some of Apple’s most expensive accessories for the iPad to date, the 11 inch model is available for $299 and the 12.9 inch model is available for $349, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple

