Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New 12.9 inch iPad Pro gets reviewed (Video)

By

New 12.9 inch iPad Pro

Apple launched their new 12.9 inch iPad Pro last week, they also launched a new 11 inch model, we have already seen a number of videos of these new iPads.

Now we get to have a look at the 12.9 inch model in more detail in a new review video from Engadget, we get to have a look at its design and some of its features.

The new iPad Pro comes with a slightly upgraded processor over the previous model, it also comes with some upgraded cameras.

On the back of the tablet there are dual cameras and a LiDAR scanner, the two cameras include one 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 10 megapixel ultra wide camera. Prices for the new iPad Pro start at $799 for the 11 inch model and $999 for the 12.9 inch model.

Source & Image Credit Engadget

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPad

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals