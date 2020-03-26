Here is another look at the 2020 iPad Pro

Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro went on sale yesterday, we have already seen a review of the device and now we get to have another look at the latest iPad in a new video from MacRumors.

The iPad Pro gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, this include a new camera setup with a LiDAR scanner.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The processor has also been upgraded, although it is only slightly faster than the previous model, it also comes with 6GB of RAM.

As we can see from the video the new iPad Pro is only a minor upgrade over the 2018 model, so it may not be worth upgrading if you own that model.

There are two models in the range, an 11 inch iPad Pro that retails for $799 and a 12.9 inch model which retails for $999.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals