2020 iPad Pro gets reviewed (Video)

The new 2020 iPad Pro tablet goes on sale tomorrow and the tablet comes with the new Apple A12z mobile processor and a new camera setup.

Marques Brownlee has been testing our the new iPad Pro over the last week and we get to see what he though of the device in a new video.

As we can see from the video the new iPad Pro is an impressive device, it comes with a LiDAR scanner on the back and also a 10 megapixel and a 12 megapixel camera.

The top model tested in the video comes with 6GB of RAM, the previous iPad Pro had 4GB of RAM, it is not clear as yet on whether all of the new models have 6GB of RAM or just the top model, I guess we will find out over the next few days.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

