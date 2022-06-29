Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion series optical mechanical gaming keyboard $150

Gamers searching for a new optical mechanical gaming keyboard might be interested to know that Corsair has launched its new K70 RGB TKL Champion series which is now available and priced at $150. Equipped with K70 RGB TKL “tournament-ready” tenkeyless design, aluminum case and hyper-fast CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical key switches. The keyboard which was previously launched throughout the United States is now available worldwide.

“A new addition to the CHAMPION SERIES, CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches boast an incredibly short 1.0 mm actuation distance to swiftly register inputs. Their smooth linear motion is apt for high-level competitive gaming, and each switch is guaranteed for an extraordinary 150 million keystrokes. These premier keyswitches are housed in the iconic K70 aluminium frame renowned for its durability and portability, thanks to a compact tenkeyless profile and a detachable USB Type-C cable that makes it a snap to take on-the-go and connect to any system. Sturdy PBT double-shot keycaps, precision-molded to resist wear and fading, keep your keys looking and feeling like new even after years of use.”

“The K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard epitomizes competition-level keyboard performance. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing enables 8,000 Hz hyper-polling, transmitting keystrokes up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards, so your commands register and reach your PC faster than ever before. To adhere with strict tournament guidelines, the innovative tournament switch located on the back of the keyboard instantly locks backlighting to a static color and disables macros to ensure your keyboard is prepped for battle.”

“Everything that makes the K70 RGB TKL a hit with competitive gamers is present in the new optical-mechanical version, including per-key RGB backlighting vastly customizable via CORSAIR iCUE software, dedicated media keys with a solid aluminium volume roller, and onboard storage for saving up to 50 profiles to take on the go. With CORSAIR OPX keyswitches sending inputs to your PC quickly and reliably, the K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical keyboard is built for champions like you.”

Source : Corsair

