Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro optical keyboard $250

Razer has this week introduced its second generation DeathStalker keyboard in the form of the new DeathStalker V2 Pro, DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless, and DeathStalker V2 keyboards making them available to purchase priced at $250, $220 and $200 respectively. The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is now available to purchase while the other two will be available sometime during Q3 2022.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro optical keyboard

“The DeathStalker V2 Pro and DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless both feature Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razers proprietary high speed wireless technology, one of the fastest and most reliable wireless gaming technologies currently.

Using a combination of optimized data protocols, an ultra-fast radio frequency and Adaptive Frequency Technology (which scans available frequencies to use channels clear from interference), Razer HyperSpeed Wireless delivers a fast, stable and reliable wireless connection, on par with traditional wired connections.

Featuring multi-device pairing, gamers can connect both DeathStalker V2 Pro and a compatible Razer mouse to just one single HyperSpeed Wireless dongle for greater freedom and convenience, while still keeping latency to a minimum.”

“Featured in every member of the DeathStalker V2 line, the new Razer Low-Profile Optical Switches bring lightspeed switch actuation to low-profile keyboards, using an infra-red beam of light to register keypresses. This means there’s zero debounce delay on each key press, giving a faster, more responsive keyboard for gaming and a cleaner, crisper feel for typing.

The Low-Profile Optical Switches are available in two variants, Linear and Clicky. The Linear Low-Profile Optical Switch has an actuation point of just 1.2mm with 2.8mm of total travel and an actuation force of just 45 grams. The Clicky variant actuation point is 1.5mm, with tactile feedback at the same point, and a full travel of 2.8mm from 50 grams of actuation force.”

