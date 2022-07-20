Razer Blade 14 laptop updated with USB 4 Thunderbolt support

Razer has this week announced updates to its Razer Blade 14 laptop and the availability of the model in Black and Quartz Colorway, together with the inclusion of USB 4 – USB-C connectivity and Microsoft Pluton security processor. “Existing Razer Blade 14 2022 models will require a software update to utilize these new features.”

The updated USB-C port now offers speeds up to 40 Gbps and enables Thunderbolt functionality enabling the laptop to be connected to external GPUs like the Razer Core X Chroma if desired. The addition of USB 4 also enables DisplayPort 1.4a support for external monitors and supports USB C charging now up to 100 W.

Razer Blade 14 USB 4

“The Quartz edition will be available specifically on the Blade 14 model that features the NVIDIA GeForce 3070 Ti Laptop GPU alongside the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor for the best balance between power and portability. USB 4 enables powerful benefits for all 2022 Blade 14 models. The updated USB C ports offer speeds up to 40 Gbps and allow for Thunderbolt functionality, meaning that the Blade 14 can be paired with external GPUs like the Razer Core X Chroma. USB 4 will also enable DisplayPort 1.4a [TF1] [GH2] [DC3] for external monitors and supports USB C charging now up to 100 W.”

Razer Blade Skins

Razer has also announced the availability of Blade 14 skins. Top skins are priced at $25 and full coverage skins at $60.

“Razer Blades can be customized more than ever by picking from a wide selection of options now available with Razer Skins. Each Razer Skin is made in-house, designed and manufactured in the USA. Made with 3M Controltac Graphic Film with Comply Adhesive, each skin can be easily repositioned and eventually removed without concerns for lasting marks or damage. This high-quality material is also used for lasting vehicle wraps and graphics made to withstand intense conditions easily. Razer Skins can be purchased in either full cover or top only options.”

“Microsoft Pluton security processor allows for better protection against new, sophisticated attacks by building protection directly onto the silicon. The AMD Ryzen 6000 series is the first X86 processor to fully support Windows 11 security features thanks to the integrated Microsoft Pluton security processor, which helps further secure the system with chip-to-cloud protection.”

Source : Razer : Skins

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals