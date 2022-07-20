Alienware 17″ Advantage AMD laptop and 480Hz display announced

Alienware has this week announced the launch of a 17 inch AMD Advantage laptop together with the availability of a 480 Hz display for the first time. The Alienware m17 R5 is the laptop has been created in partnership with AMD and features the companies Ryzen 6000 series processors, AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics, and new AMD Smart Technologies in a new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12 GB GDDR6 GPU to the Alienware range.

AMD laptop smart technologies

AMD SmartShift Max: Dynamic power shifting between a Radeon GPU and APU boosts performance for gaming, rendering and content creation.

AMD SmartAccess Graphics: Improve frame rates, reduce latency and save battery by enabling discrete Radeon graphics or Ryzen graphics to handle rendering and presentation while maintaining AMD FreeSync. Only available with select models.

AMD Smart Access Memory: Get an extra edge when your Ryzen processors are able to harness the full potential of the Radeon graphics card memory.

AMD FreeSync Premium: Put an end to choppy gameplay with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate. This adaptive sync technology matches the refresh rate of your graphics and your display for buttery smooth gameplay.

Alienware AMD m17 R5 laptop

“The Alienware m17 R5 delivers extreme speeds and response times so you can play your favorite titles with smooth gameplay, it will feel like the game’s become an extension of your senses. The m17 R5 is also stacked with Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology with a built-in graphics vapor chamberiii to sustain high-performance when playing graphically intensive games.”

m17 R5 and x17 R2 480 Hz displays

“Now available with Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptops, gamers will make first contact with a brand-new display technology. Our FHD (1920 x 1080) 480 Hz 3 ms panels bring a multitude of gameplay benefits including: animation smoothness for easier target tracking, ghosting reduction which minimizes distracting effects, and lower system latency making it easier for you to spot other players earlier.”

“While any gamer can benefit from the smooth frame rates this 480 Hz panel provides, competitive gamers that play fast paced games will notice the advantages of the high-refresh rates immediately. These panels are enabled for both, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC with Advanced Optimus. Within this current graphics generation, any gamer who plays popular esports game titles can unlock the full advantages of 480 Hz displays. Alternatively, we offer UHD (3840 x 2160) 120 Hz 3 ms displays on m17 R5 and x17 R2 laptops for those more interested in a higher-resolution panel over faster refresh rates.”

For more details on the latest range of AMD laptop systems created by the engineers at Dell jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Dell

