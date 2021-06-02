New Alienware X-Series gaming laptops unveiled

New Alienware X-Series gaming laptops have been introduced today, taking the form of Alienware’s thinnest 15″ and 17″ gaming laptops the aptly named Alienware x15 and Alienware x17. All configurations of the new Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops will be available in the United States from June 15th 2021, starting at $1,999 and $2,099 respectively. In addition to the new X-Series, the Alienware m15 R6 and Dell G15 systems are available today too, check out the pricing below.

Alienware x15 & x17

– Limited config available on Jun. 1

– Full config available on Jun. 15

x15 Starting Price: $1,999.99

x17 Starting Price: $2,099.99

Alienware m15 R6

– Single config available on Jun. 1

– Full config available on Jun. 18

Starting Price: $1,299.99

Dell G15 (TGL)

– Single config available on Jun. 1

– Full config available on Jun. 18

Starting Price: $949.99

The new Razer gaming laptops are equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs- up to a 3080. x15 and x17 support a maximum graphics power of 110 W and 165 W, respectively.

“With breakthrough system-level engineering controls to let you play the latest and greatest game titles with confidence, it boasts patent-pending cooling technologies, the latest performance components, framerate-splitting displays and Legend 2.0 design features. What’s more, our collaboration with Intel helped us achieve one of the thinnest form factors ever seen in a PC of this caliber.”

“We’ve engineered the next evolution of our Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology which introduces Element 311, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. This material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system’s performance. Unlike what’s currently available on the market, X-Series delivers up to a 25% improvement in thermal resistance advantage with Element 312, but in order to dive into those patent-pending innovations that’ll require level 10 clearance to disclose.”

“At a first glance you’ll see that a lot is new with the X-Series design. These laptops feature an artfully crafted and evolved, Alienware Legend 2.0 design identity. While this new identity, featuring Dark Core, first-appeared on our recently announced Alienware m15 R5/R6 gaming laptops, X-Series enhances this second-gen iteration to unlock high-performance in ultra-thin forms.”

Source : Dell

