New Corsair K100 gaming keyboard with unique programmable dial $230

Corsair as today launched and made available a new gaming keyboard the form of the Corsair K100 priced at $230 or £230. The flagship keyboard is equipped with new Corsair AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, delivering your inputs up to four times faster than conventional gaming keyboards says Corsair.Features include an aluminum frame, multi-function iCUE control dial, a 44-zone RGB LightEdge and PBT double-shot keycaps with a standard bottom row.

“The incomparable Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design, per-key RGB lighting with powerful Corsair AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and CHERRY MX SPEED keyswitches.”

“Debuting in the CORSAIR K100 RGB, onboard Corsair AXON Hyper-Processing Technology delivers peak performance unmatched by any other gaming keyboard on the market today. AXON enables native 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning, registering your keypresses up to four times faster than a standard gaming keyboard. Whether you choose the mechanical precision of CHERRY MX SPEED Silver keyswitches or the hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation of Corsair OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches, AXON ensures that every input is read and delivered to your PC faster than ever before.”

The Corsair K100 gaming keyboard is available in a mechanical version featuring CHERRY MX SPEED Silver keyswitches, or an optical-mechanical version with exclusive new Corsair OPX keyswitches, the Corsair K100 RGB is the new pinnacle of gaming keyboards.

Source : Corsair

