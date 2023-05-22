If you are considering upgrading your Mac orPC keyboard you might be interested in a new addition to the range of ASUS peripherals in the form of the Marshmallow Keyboard KW100. Available in either Oat Milk or Green Tea Latte color schemes the keyboard is equipped with long-lasting 10-million-click switches, optimal scissor keys, and two-level adjustable kickstands and supports a variety of different operating systems including Windows, ChromeOS, MacOS, iOS, and iPadOS modes.

“The optimal scissor keys of ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard have been expertly engineered to provide a typing feel that is instantly familiar, ensuring users enjoy a seamless transition—and with 1.6 mm travel for an enhanced experience. Keystrokes are also very quiet, bordering on silent.

In fact, the meticulous design features a foam layer that further reduces keyboard noise – bringing it down to less than 50 dB per keystroke. This allows users to focus comfortably on the task at hand, free of distractions. The Marshmallow Keyboard also includes two-level adjustable kickstands to tilt the keyboard to the ideal typing position.”



ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard

“Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity gives ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard the flexibility to connect to up to three devices – such as a laptop, PC and tablet – and seamlessly switch between them. Along with its familiar laptop-like layout, the keyboard includes two system switch keys for easy toggling between Windows, ChromeOS, MacOS, iOS, and iPadOS modes, allowing users to work more efficiently.”

“ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard is designed to last and features up to 10-million-click switches. Each key has a UV-resistant coating to ensure longevity. Plus, the keyboard is shipped in eco-friendly paper-based packaging that’s devoid of almost all plastic materials commonly found in previous keyboard boxes.”

