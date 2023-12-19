BOOX Note Air3 monochrome and color ePaper tablets

The Onyx BOOX Note Air3 is a cutting-edge ePaper tablet that combines advanced technology with a user-friendly design. This comprehensive review will delve into the features of the Note Air3, including its impressive display, powerful processor, and innovative note-taking capabilities.

The Note Air3’s display is one of its standout features. It boasts a 10.3 inch, 1404 x 1872 pixel E Ink Carta 1200 glass display. This monochrome display can reproduce up to 16 shades of grey and offers 227 pixels per inch. This high-resolution screen is designed to minimize distractions, making it ideal for reading and note-taking. For those who prefer a splash of color, there is also a color display version, the Note Air3 C, which offers a higher resolution of 1860 x 2480 pixels for black and white content or 1240 x 930 pixels for color content.

Under the hood, the Note Air3 is powered by a 2.4 GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This combination ensures a smooth, lag-free user experience. The device also comes equipped with dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity.

BOOX Note Air3 ePaper tablet

One of the most noteworthy features of the Note Air3 is its pressure-sensitive pen. With 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, this pen offers a realistic writing experience, replicating the feel of pen on paper. This makes the Note Air3 a perfect tool for students, professionals, and creative individuals who need to jot down ideas, sketch, or annotate documents.

The Note Air3 runs on an Android 12-based operating system, which offers access to a wide range of apps and features. This includes a flexible split-screen function that allows users to multitask efficiently. Additionally, the device includes built-in BOOXDrop and Onyx cloud, which facilitate file management and organization.

The device also comes with a 3700mAh battery that offers a standby mode that can last up to 4 weeks, making it a reliable tool for those on the go. Moreover, the Note Air3 is designed with a slim profile and lightweight construction, housed in a premium aluminum shell, making it both portable and durable.

The Note Air3 also introduces the innovative Smart Scribe feature. This unique feature allows users to take notes directly on the tablet, making it a versatile tool for capturing thoughts and ideas.

The Onyx BOOX Note Air3 ePaper tablet is a powerful and versatile device that offers a host of features designed to enhance productivity and focus. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a creative individual, the Note Air3 can cater to your needs with its high-resolution display, powerful processor, and innovative note-taking capabilities.



