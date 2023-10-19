ENDLESS Dungeon game officially launches

If you have been patiently waiting for the release of the highly anticipated ENDLESS Dungeon game you will be pleased to know it is now available to enjoy. In ENDLESS Dungeon, players find themselves stranded in a mysterious abandoned space station. The primary goal is to fight through to the exit while protecting a precious crystal from relentless waves of monsters. If players fail, they die, get reloaded, and try again, adding a challenging element to the gameplay.

The game is designed to be played alone or with friends in co-op mode. Players are tasked with recruiting a team of shipwrecked heroes, each with their unique abilities and motivations. The selection of heroes forms the backbone of the gameplay, as players need to build a team that works best for their strategy. As players get more acquainted with their heroes, they will uncover each character’s unique motivations and secrets, adding depth to the narrative.

ENDLESS Dungeon

One of the key features of ENDLESS Dungeon is its setting – an abandoned space station in the ENDLESS Universe. The game’s environment adds a layer of mystery and intrigue, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Players must navigate through this station, protecting their crystal from never-ending waves of monsters.

Game modes and challenges

The game offers a unique challenge in that players must escort their Crystal Bot to the Core to escape the space station. This adds a strategic element to the game, as players must balance their resources and abilities to ensure the crystal’s safety. ENDLESS Dungeon boasts a range of features that set it apart from other games in the genre. It features eight playable characters, offering a variety of gameplay styles to suit different players’ preferences. The game also supports co-op play with up to three players, allowing friends to team up and tackle the challenges together.

Progression

The game also includes multiple meta progression elements, adding complexity and depth to the gameplay. Furthermore, the game offers 10 distinct districts to explore, each presenting unique challenges and opportunities. ENDLESS Dungeon is now available for advanced access for those who purchased the “Last Wish Edition”. Standard Edition owners will be able to begin their journey in the ENDLESS Universe starting today.

ENDLESS Dungeon offers a unique blend of roguelite, tactical action, and tower defense set in the award-winning ENDLESS Universe. With its challenging gameplay, rich narrative, and immersive environment, it is set to offer a unique gaming experience for both new and seasoned players. And is now available to purchase on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, making it accessible to a wide range of gamers.



