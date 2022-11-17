Emancipation film starring Will Smith premiers Dec 9th on Apple TV+

Apple has this week released a new trailer for its upcoming film premiere of Emancipation. The new film, stars Will Smith, Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa will premiere in theatre screens worldwide early next month from December 2, 2022. It will then make its way to the Apple TV+ streaming service on December 9 2022. Inspired by a true story, one man fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family. Will Smith stars in Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

“Emancipation is directed by Antoine Fuqua, from a script by William N. Collage. The Apple Original Film is produced by Will Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, Joey McFarland though McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black through Escape Artists. Chris Brigham, Antoine Fuqua, James Lassiter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glen Basner and Scott Greenberg are executive producing”

Emancipation film

“After being whipped nearly to death, an enslaved man named Peter escapes from a Louisiana plantation, outwitting cold-blooded hunters, as he makes his way North, where he joins the Union Army. The film is based on the true story of Gordon. Photographs of his bare back, heavily scourged from an overseer’s whippings, were published worldwide in 1863, giving the abolitionist movement proof of the cruelty of American slavery.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals