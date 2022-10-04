Emancipation film starring Will Smith

Apple has published a trailer for its upcoming Emancipation film inspired by a true story telling the perilous journey of an enslaved man trying to reunite with his family. The Apple Original film Emancipation stars Will Smith, Ben Foster and Mustafa Shakir and will premiering theatre screens worldwide in a few months time with the release date set for December 2022.

“Inspired by the gripping true story of a man who would do anything for his family—and for freedom. When Peter, an enslaved man, risks his life to escape and return to his family, he embarks on a perilous journey of love and endurance.”

Emancipation release date

Apple has set the Emancipation release date for December 2 2022 in theatres and shortly afterwards will be streaming on Apple TV+ from December 9, 2022 onwards. The Emancipation film has been directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by William N. Collage.

“After being whipped nearly to death, an enslaved person named Peter escapes from a Louisiana plantation, outwitting cold-blooded hunters, as he makes his way North, where he joins the Union Army. The film is based on the true story of Gordon. Photographs of his bare back, heavily scourged from an overseer’s whippings, were published worldwide in 1863, giving the abolitionist movement proof of the cruelty of American slavery.”

Source : Apple



