Dual Host Hybrid KVM docking station : single, dual or triple 4K display via one HDMI port

Targus has recently launched a new product the USB-C Dual Host Hybrid Triple Video KVM Docking Station (DOCK750). Whether you’re a software developer, a product team member, a network engineer, or a remote worker, this docking station is designed to maximize your efficiency.

The USB-C Dual Host Hybrid Triple Video KVM Docking Station is a unique product that combines the benefits of KVM technology with the convenience of a docking station. It allows users to connect and control two laptops, share up to three monitors, and several peripherals between them while docked. This results in increased collaboration, improved efficiencies, and a streamlined desktop experience with only one keyboard and mouse operating two devices.

One of the key features of this docking station is its dual host with KVM-sharing capabilities. This feature allows users to alternate between devices or use them simultaneously with the press of a button or click of a mouse. This is a significant advantage for professionals who need to access two environments at once or need to quickly collaborate on the spot.

Dual Host Hybrid KVM docking station

The docking station is compatible with both Mac and Windows, making it a versatile choice for users. It can connect to USB-C enabled host devices and various peripherals, including USB-C (1x USB 3.2 Gen 2) or USB-A (2x USB 3.2 Gen 2; 2x USB 2.0) peripherals, and HDMI (1x) or DisplayPort(2x) monitors.

The Triple 4K hybrid video technology is another standout feature of this docking station. It supports single, dual, or triple 4K display via one HDMI port @60Hz with DP Alt Mode technology and two DisplayPort™ ports @60Hz with DisplayLink® technology. This feature provides users with a high-quality visual experience, making it ideal for professionals who require high-resolution displays for their work.

The docking station also features full USB-C 10Gb interfaces (USB3.2 Gen 2) and dual PD3.0 100 W charging for both host devices. This ensures that your devices remain powered through the single docking station, eliminating the need for multiple chargers and reducing clutter on your desk.

The USB-C Dual Host Hybrid Triple Video KVM Docking Station is available for purchase on Targus.com and participating retailers worldwide. It is priced at $499.99 SRP, making it a worthwhile investment for professionals looking to enhance their productivity and streamline their workspace.

The USB-C Dual Host Hybrid Triple Video KVM Docking Station is a revolutionary product that combines the benefits of KVM technology with the convenience of a docking station. Its dual host with KVM-sharing capabilities, compatibility with Mac and Windows, connection to USB-C enabled host devices and various peripherals, and Triple 4K hybrid video technology make it a must-have for professionals across various fields.

Features and connections :

Supports single, dual, or triple 4K display via one HDMI port @60Hz with DP Alt Mode technology and two DisplayPort™ ports @60Hz with DisplayLink® technology

Supports standard KVM switching between host PC with keyboard, mouse, audio and ethernet control

Supports dual simultaneous host PC with keyboard and mouse control

Switch between two USB-C devices via the dock’s hardware button, a programmed keyboard hotkey, or software*

Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W for both hosts simultaneously

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps) port

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps) ports

2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

1x Gigabit Ethernet port (works with KVM switching)

1x 3.5mm Audio In for mics

1x 3.5mm Audio Out for speakers or headphones

Integrated lock slot accommodates standard security locks to safeguard equipment

2x 1M USB-C (10 Gbps) detachable host cable (C/M to C/M) screw in cable

Compatible with Targus VESA® Mounting Bracket (ACX003GLZ, sold separately)

Compatible with Windows®, macOS® and other major operating systems

Source : Targus



