Focusound transparent directional speaker hits Kickstarter

If you would like to upgrade your computer, desktop or games station speaker system you might be interested in a new transparent directional speaker named the Focusound. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $160,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still 37 days remaining.

Equipped with directional sound technology the speakers are capable of projecting sounds in any direction you choose create an exclusive sound zone that can be heard only by you and will not disturb others in your house or room. Check out the videos below to learn more about this technology and its implementation.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $329 or £268 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Are you tired of tangled earbud cables? Or suffering from squeezing pain, overheating, and head and ear pain caused by headphones? Experience the power of sound in a better way with Focusound directional speaker! Featuring the latest directional sound technology, this speaker allows you to enjoy a truly immersive audio experience without having to wear headphones. While Focusound is perfect to create your personal sound space, Focusound DUO provides an enhanced audio experience with two speakers with up to 78db SPL.”

Directional speaker

“Focusound speakers are adjustable to multiple angles and can be switched from vertical to lateral position for easy control of the sound’s direction and angle. If you hope to use it as home decor, the special design of the Back Clip allows you to clip any photos or pictures you want without hindering the sound emitting, no matter if it’s for your working/studying to-do list, calendar, or the lovely photos of your family, and your children’s painting! “

If the Focusound campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Focusound transparent directional speaker project observe the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the transparent directional speaker, jump over to the official Focusound crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





