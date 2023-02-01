Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar now available

The new Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar was made official at VES last month and now the device is available to buy direct from Razer.

The device comes with an integrated IR camera and it features head-tracking AI, it is available in the USA for $399.99 and in Europe for €489.99.

Combining beamforming surround sound with head-tracking AI technology, the Leviathan V2 Pro delivers immersive 3D audio thanks to the integrated IR camera that detects the user’s position. This allows the soundbar to adapt the audio beams to the listener’s positioning in real-time, ensuring that they are always in the sweet spot for the best audio experience.

Powered by THX® Spatial Audio for the immersive experience, combined with Audioscenic user adaptive beamforming, the soundbar provides true-to-life 3D audio for all your entertainment needs. 3D audio can be experienced in two modes: THX® Spatial Audio Virtual Headset is for any stereo content, providing you with pinpoint positional audio previously only found in headsets, while THX® Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers is for any multi-channel content that provides a wide, room-filling soundstage that users would normally experience with a full home theatre system.

Along with the included subwoofer, the Leviathan V2 Pro multi-driver PC soundbar delivers crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass with support for Razer Chroma™ RGB, allowing for deeper immersion with 30 lighting zones, 16.8 million colours, and over 200 games integrated into the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices.

You can find out more information about the new Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar over at the raxer website at the link below.

Source Razer





