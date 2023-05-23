Diablo IV story trailer released by Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new story trailer for its upcoming and highly anticipated new game Diablo IV. The fourth main instalment in the Diablo series will officially launch in a few weeks time on June 6, 2023 and will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

At launch Diablo IV will include five different classes for players to choose from in the form of the Barbarian, also available in Diablo II and Diablo III, offering players the ability to switch between weapons while in combat. Together with the Sorcerer, returning from the first game and Diablo II, taking the form of an elemental mage-type character wielding fire, ice, and lightning magic.

The classes include the versatile Druid, returning from Diablo II, who can shapeshift between human, werewolf, and werebear forms, and possesses earthen and storm magics, together with the Rogue, a quick-moving combatant that alternates between bladed melee or ranged combat with a bow and finally the Necromancer, utilizes dark magic for summoning and attacks. As more classes are announced by Blizzard we will keep you up to speed as always.

Diablo IV story trailer

“Diablo IV is the ultimate action RPG experience with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Embark on the campaign solo or with friends, through beautifully dark settings, or explore a shared world where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle world bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players.”

“Create and customize your character to battle onward against the unspeakable horrors that blight this land. Choose from one of five classes, discover and experiment with a vast array of powerful equipment, and carefully select your talents and abilities to become steadfast in the face of darkness. But choose wisely; your world depends on it.”

Source : Blizzard Entertainment



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals