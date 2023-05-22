Diablo IV gameplay trailer released ahead of June 6 launch

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new Diablo IV gameplay trailer ahead of the games launch in a few weeks time on June 6, 2023. The action role-playing hack and slash, multiplayer game will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S and PC systems and is the fourth main game in the Diablo series. Earlier this year public beta testing events have been held by Blizzard providing gamers with an early taste of what they can expect from the gameplay mechanics.

While continuing the main theme of the series with re-playable, procedurally generated dungeons, and loot-focused character-building the new Diablo IV game also features an open world environment to explore together with player versus player (PVP) interactions. Five playable classes will be available at launch in the form of a Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer.

Diablo IV gameplay

“Diablo IV is the ultimate action RPG experience with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish dungeons, and legendary loot. Embark on the campaign solo or with friends, through beautifully dark settings, or explore a shared world where players can meet in towns to trade, team up to battle world bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players.”

“Create and customize your character to battle onward against the unspeakable horrors that blight this land. Choose from one of five classes, discover and experiment with a vast array of powerful equipment, and carefully select your talents and abilities to become steadfast in the face of darkness. But choose wisely; your world depends on it.”

Diablo IV is now available to preorder ahead of the games release date on June 6, 2023.

Source : BE



