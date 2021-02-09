Minecraft Dungeons Flames of the Nether DLC arrives this month

Minecraft Dungeons players will be pleased to know that later this month in a few weeks time on February 24, 2021, developer Mojang will be releasing the new Flames of the Nether DLC for the popular Minecraft Dungeons dungeon crawling game. The Flames of the Nether DLC will be the games fourth paid expansion and Kesley Howard has taken to the official Minecraft blog to reveal more details of what you can expect from the content.

As well as paid content Mojang is also rolling out “what might be the most ambitious free update in Minecraft Dungeons history” says Howard, in the form of a major new feature called Ancient Hunts. The Ancient Hunts will take the form of procedurally-generated end-game missions that weave in and out of the Nether. Surviving these Ancient Hunts and beating the Ancient mobs within is the only way to get top-tier Gilded gear, but the missions also provide a chance to get Gold a new currency that a newly-arrived Piglin merchant in your camp will find very interesting. You can expect more details to be announced closer to the release date says Mojang.

“Look, I donít break out the Caps Lock for just anything. Iím a (somewhat) calm and collected person. With that said, MINECRAFT DUNGEONS IS HEADING TO THE NETHER!! Whew, hitting that Caps Lock button really takes it out of you. I really should have paced myself because I have my work cut out for me with this article announcing everything thatís coming to Minecraft Dungeons on February 24.”

“The Flames of the Nether DLC will take you on a journey to the blazing heart of the Nether itself. Six new missions await you ñ featuring familiar biomes as you’ve never seen them before! Those who survive the adventure will collect new artifacts, weapons, and gear! I personally canít wait to play these new missions. I just need to work up the guts to face the fiery wrath of the Netherís most dangerous mobs. Very casual. Nothing worse than a Sunday brunch with the gals. On a less terrifying note, the DLC also includes two new skins and the adorable Baby Ghast pet! How can something so cute and precious grow up into something so bone-chillingly scary? “

Source : Mojang

