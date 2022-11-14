Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 PlayStation performance tested

After a shocking release on the PlayStation platform, the development team at CD Projekt responsible for building the Cyberpunk 2077 adventure game are now offering an excellent build for PS5 gamers to enjoy. If you are wondering what do you can expect from the latest update in the form of patch 1.61 you will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry, have created a new video providing a look at the performance, you can expect on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and the addition of FSR2.1.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61

“The new 1.61 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 mostly fixes on improvements and bug fixes – but there is one big new improvement for graphics fans – the inclusion of FSR 2.1 upscaling. The game’s ray tracing and performance modes do not render at native 4K, so the addition of FSR2.1 should boost image quality. But what’s the difference and is there any improvement to performance? Tom has answers for you.”

Gameplay fixes and enhancements

Fixed an issue where Headhunter and Blue Fang Iconic knives would not appear in vendor’s inventory if player visited the vendor before the 1.6 Patch.

Crit Damage and Quickhack Cooldown Reduction bonuses in clothing should now work properly.

It should be now possible to craft the Legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to use consumables during fist fights.

Fixed an issue where weapons with explosive damage were dealing less damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where slotted mods disappeared from an item after selling it to a vendor, leaving and then coming back to the same vendor.

Fixed an issue where putting a corpse into a container or a trunk, walking away and then coming back could give a player an infinite amount of money.

The Heat-resistant aramid-weave fixer shirt will now be also available for non-Street Kid players.

Fixed an issue where firing some weapons when falling could cancel fall damage.

World fixes

Fixed an issue where spamming the Interact button to loot containers could cause various NCPD Scanner Hustles to not be completed properly.

Reported Crime: Another Circle of Hell, Lost and Found, Blood in the Air, Disloyal Employee, Don’t Foget the Parking Brake!, Comrade Red – Fixed an issue where quest wasn’t completed after looting the goods.

Fixed an issue where some Assault in Progress missions in Northside, Rancho Coronado, Coastview and Badlands weren’t completed despite fulfilling the objective.

Fixed an issue where some Suspected Organized Crime Activities weren’t completed despite fulfilling the objective.

Fixed an issue that could disable all Drop Points, blocking progress in various gigs.

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to complete an Assault in Progress in Charter Hill because the evidence didn’t spawn.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to reach the Cyberpsycho because the garage door didn’t open.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor – Fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the “Find the Cyberpsycho” objective after defeating the Cyberpsycho and sending information to Regina.

Gig: Error 404 – Fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

Gig: Freedom of the Press – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to proceed inside the TV station building because the doors were closed.

Gig: Greed Never Pays – Fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the “Search the hidden room” objective because the computer was unpowered.

Gig: Last Login – Fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

Gig: No Fixers – Fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

Gig: Old Friends – Fixed an issue where the gig didn’t trigger after approaching the area.

Gig: Playing for Keeps – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to speak to the bartender if combat started inside the bar, blocking progress.

Gig: We Have Your Wife – Fixed an issue where Lauren wasn’t reacting after coming to rescue her, blocking progress.

Automatic Love – Fixed an issue that could block progress to further main quests after leaving Clouds.

Fortunate Son – Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to progress past the “Return to the Aldecaldos camp” objective.

I Fought the Law – Fixed an issue where after meeting up with River, he teleported to an unreachable area underground, blocking progress.

Small Man, Big Mouth – Fixed an issue where the truck in the garage could be despawned, blocking progress.

