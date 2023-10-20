CURSES Apple TV spooky Halloween adventure TV series

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its new animated series, CURSES, an intriguing and spooky adventure from DreamWorks Animation. Set to premiere on October 27th 2023, just in time for Halloween, the series promises a thrilling journey that will captivate both kids and adults alike.

The CURSES TV series centers around the Vanderhouven family, whose patriarch, Alex Vanderhouven, falls prey to a generations-long family curse that turns him to stone. The responsibility of reversing this curse falls on his two children, Pandora and Russ, and his wife, Sky. The trio must embark on a daring mission to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes, hoping to finally lift the curse.

The series boasts an impressive voice cast, featuring Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh as Pandora and Andre Robinson as Russ. Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis lends her voice to Sky, while SAG award winner Reid Scott voices the petrified Alex. Other notable voices include Rhys Darby as Stanley, James Marsters as Larry, Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman as Margie, Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad as Georgia Snitker, and horror legend Robert Englund as Cornelius.

CURSES Apple TV series

Perfect Halloween viewing

CURSES is the brainchild of Jim Cooper, known for his work on “DreamWorks Dragons,” and Jeff Dixon, who worked on “The Hurricane Heist.” The duo created and executive produced the series. John Krasinski, of “A Quiet Place” Parts I & II fame, also serves as an executive producer, with Allyson Seeger of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” as co-executive producer. Leo Riley, with his experience on “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Tron: Uprising,” is the supervising producer, and Chris Copeland and Justin Copeland, known for their work on “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” and “Wonder Woman: Bloodlines” respectively, serve as creative consultants.

The TV series offers a unique blend of adventure, mystery, and family dynamics, all set against a spooky backdrop perfect for Halloween viewing. With its stellar voice cast and creative team, “CURSES” promises to be a standout addition to Apple TV+’s programming lineup. The series not only offers an exciting storyline but also explores themes of family unity, courage, and the importance of righting past wrongs.

“CURSES” is a family-oriented series that offers a thrilling adventure filled with mystery and excitement. It is a testament to Apple TV+’s commitment to providing high-quality, engaging content for viewers of all ages. With its upcoming premiere, “CURSES” is set to offer a fresh and exciting viewing experience this Halloween.



