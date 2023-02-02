EUAST tiny cube mini PC with Intel J4125 Processor

A new Kickstarter campaign has launched this week for the EUAST mini PC which measures just 58 x 58 x 48 mm in size and weighs only 125g. Capable of providing 4K HD video and equipped with wireless and Bluetooth connectivity the powerful mini PC features an Intel J4125 processor and is compatible with Microsoft Windows and Linux distributions as well as Android. Early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $199 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“EUAST has two video output connectors – HDMI 2.0 (up to 2.70 GHz) with VGA, which allows you to drive two separate displays. The 4K 60Hz display delivers the visual impact. With additional adapters (not included), you can even connect more than three displays at the same time. Flabbergasted end-user experience for office and home use, gaming, business, home entertainment, and so on.

“Plug in a monitor and you’re good to go. Economically, conveniently and simply which is a great choice for you! 867Mbp dual-band WIFI +1000Mbps LAN easy to connect and play. Do not want to link the network cable, you can directly connect the wireless WIFI, 867Mbp dual-band WIFI

With the assumption that the EUAST crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the EUAST mini PC project observe the promotional video below.

Built in high-precision quiet fan to keep it chill and achieve better heat dissipation and EUAST is almost noiseless. EUAST is only 2.28 * 2.28 * 1.89 inch which is probably the world’s smallest home MINI PC, it requires precision machinery more or less the ultra-small circuit board is extremely difficult to solder, and our engineers using special technology created the unique design.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the mini PC, jump over to the official EUAST crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





