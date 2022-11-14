Tarot 30W fast charger with unique swivel design



Tarot is a unique wall charger that features a swivel design that allows you to retract the plug prongs by simply twisting the case. Making the 30W wall charger, smaller than most in size and easy to transport. Finished in either metallic finishes the charger is available in gold, chrome, white and grey finishes and features GaN fast charging technology, is equipped with a USB-C port and supports iPhone, Android, iPad, MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch, Surface Go, and other devices that support 30W power.

“Tarot comes with a USB-C port and PD charging standard. Most of your devices requiring less than 30W power are compatible with Tarot, as long as you have a USB-C cable to connect your device to Tarot. GaN is the 3rd generation semiconductor base material. It’s more compact than the Si-Based and has less emission in CO2:”

30W fast charger

If the Tarot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Tarot swivel 30W fast charger project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $15 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Chargers are electronic gadgets that people use every day. However, they’re often not good-looking, bulky, and inefficient. Plus, exposed plugs hurt other things, creating scratches on tablets, laptops, and inside handbags. We decided to make such a charger: Fashionable, efficient, absolutely hidden plugs. Also, it must be environmentally friendly.”

“Compatible with most smaller devices and some larger devices that support 30W PD charing such as iPhone, Android Phones, iPad, MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch, Surface Go, and more”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the swivel 30W fast charger, jump over to the official Tarot crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

