A new compact desktop computer system has been launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this month taking the form of the S600 Apex created by the engineers at MOREFINE. Designed to provide fast performance for both work and play the powerful mini PC system is capable of running power hungry applications from the likes of Adobe and Autodesk as well as playing AAA games and more. Equipped with a variety of features including USB-C, DP 1.4 , HDMI and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1140 or £950 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“S600 is the first powerful mini PC that applies an Intel 12900HK processor. It is the fastest processor in the market for multi-thread, single-thread and gaming, which incorporates collections of high-end technologies. The performance innovations of hybrid architecture — high-IPC Performance-cores, flexible Efficient-cores, and the multi-tasking wizardry of the Intel Thread Director — enable superior gaming performance in the Intel Core i9-12900HK processor. If you’re looking for the world’s fastest mobile processor, S600 Apex Engineer will not disappoint you.”

If the MOREFINE S600 Apex campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the MOREFINE S600-Apex mini PC project watch the promotional video below.

MOREFINE S600 Apex powerful mini PC

“The 12th Generation Smart Intel Core Mobile processors uses a leading new performance hybrid architecture that breaks through the new Intel 7 technique and delivers revolutionary performance and responsiveness. The performance core( or “Core E”) maximizes single-threaded performance and responsiveness, while the efficient core provides scalable multithreaded performance and efficient offloading of background tasks for modern multi-tasks. Whether you’re a casual multi-tasker, an elite gamer or an imaginative innovator, the 12th Generation Intel Core mobile processors excel in various of indexes that matter most.”

“The whole heat dissipation module of S600 is custom-tailored to ensure heat dissipation performance, like 12V, 3.4W and the fan of 3000RPM+, all-copper material, heat sink size at the air outlet is 92*38*28.5mm, which is the biggest heat sink structure at present and the wind speed can reach 0.46m³/s at the highest speed, which is also leading the direction for fan innovation in the future. The S600 also adopts the intelligent speed scheme to adjust the fan speed according to the power consumption.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mini PC, jump over to the official MOREFINE S600-Apex crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



