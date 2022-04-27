Canon unveils new printers for remote workers and home offices

Canon has this month introduced six new printers specifically designed for small businesses and home offices. Designed specifically for remote employees to be productive while at home and bridge the gap between home and office Canon has introduced six new models.

“Canon is proud to deliver solutions designed to meet new customer needs through the continued expansion of the MAXIFY and imageCLASS printer lines,” says Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “These new printers are designed to improve efficiency for small and home offices, while being versatile, eco-friendly, and time-saving tools.”

imageCLASS MF453dw – Three-in-one (print, scan, copy) at 40 pages per minute (ppm)

imageCLASS MF452dw – Four-in-one (print, scan, copy, fax) at 34 ppm

imageCLASS MF451dw – Three-in-one (print, scan, copy) at 34 ppm

The new MAXIFY GX5020 printer is available for immediate purchase through the Canon online store for $399.00. The imageCLASS MF453dw and MF451dw printers are available for purchase immediately for $349.00 and $299.00, respectively. The imageCLASS MF452dw printer will be available for purchase the first week in May for $329.00. The imageCLASS MF3010 printer is available exclusively through Walmart for $99.00 and the imageCLASS MF3010VP printer is available for purchase immediately for $149.00.

“The Canon MAXIFY GX5020 printer is also compatible with the new online version of PosterArtist, a poster creation program designed for all levels of users to create professional-looking posters, banners and signage, with a unique technology allows it to express four different textured looks in gold or silver to enhance the output. This application, that works across many supported compatible models of Canon devices including the imagePROGRAF, PIXMA, imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imagePRESS and MAXIFY series, offers prepopulated templates in various categories including education, business, health, travel, hospitality, and many others that the user can customize to fit their needs.”

Features of the new Canon 2022 printers include:

– Low Total Cost of Ownership & Increased Productivity -Thanks to low running costs of roughly two cents, coupled with high-volume ink bottles, it can produce approximately 14,000 sheets in color and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink.

– Small Footprint – Don’t let the size of the MAXIFY GX5020 printer fool you. While sufficiently compact to fit neatly in limited space, such as a retail store counter or medical reception desk, it delivers high productivity and efficiency.

– Print Quality & Media Versatility – The MAXIFY GX5020 printer delivers professional print quality via a four-color pigment-based ink system — sharp, crisp prints that are less likely to smudge. Plus, it offers the versatility to print a range of media from labels to banner papers, glossy media, envelopes and more.

– Cloud Connect (Scan and Print): Cloud-based printing and scanning directly from the printer’s 5-inch color touch screen. Users can print documents directly from Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive accounts, or scan images and documents directly to these services.

– Simple Wi-Fi Network Setup Process: Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is much easier than in the past.

– One Pass Scan: Scan both sides of your document in a single pass for increased scanning speed and to help keep documents in order.

– The free Canon PRINT Business application for compatible Apple and Android mobile devices offers convenient and quick printing and scanning on the go for the imageCLASS MF450 printer models.

Source : Canon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals