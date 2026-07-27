Creality Pika 3D Scanner Launches with 0.03 Mm Accuracy

The new Creality Pika 3D Scanner offers a compact and precise solution for capturing detailed 3D models across a variety of applications. Measuring just 100 x 60 x 35 mm and weighing 260 grams, this pocket-sized device combines portability with advanced features like markerless scanning and a dual-light system that handles challenging surfaces such as metallic or dark materials. Its AI-powered capabilities, including AI Body Completion and AI Hole Filling, further enhance the scanning process by automating tasks that typically require manual adjustments. With an accuracy of up to 0.03 mm, the Pika stands out as a practical choice for professionals and hobbyists seeking reliable results in prototyping, part repair, or artistic projects.

Learn how the Pika’s cross-platform compatibility and flexible connection modes, ranging from wireless to wired setups, can integrate seamlessly into diverse workflows. Discover how its real-time feedback feature minimizes errors during scanning and explore its ability to handle objects of varying sizes, from small miniatures to larger models. Whether you’re interested in creating detailed prototypes, repairing intricate components, or scanning on the go, this guide will break down the key functionalities that make the Pika a versatile addition to any 3D scanning workflow.

Creality Pika 3D Scanner Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Creality Pika 3D Scanner is a compact and portable device, measuring 100 x 60 x 35 mm and weighing only 260 grams, with quick-swap batteries for uninterrupted operation.

It features high-precision scanning technology with 7-line blue laser and Near Infrared (NIR) structured light, achieving up to 0.03 mm accuracy and supporting markerless scanning for efficiency.

AI-powered functionalities, such as AI Body Completion and AI Hole Filling, enhance the scanning process by delivering high-quality results with minimal manual effort.

The scanner supports versatile applications, accommodating objects of various sizes and offering cross-platform compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, along with multiple connection modes.

Available for pre-order at an early bird price of $629, the Pika 3D Scanner offers advanced features like scan-to-print functionality and real-time feedback, streamlining workflows for professionals and hobbyists.

The Creality Pika 3D Scanner is a innovative, portable device designed to deliver high-precision 3D scanning for professionals and hobbyists alike. Powered by advanced AI and equipped with innovative features such as markerless scanning, dual-light technology and real-time feedback, it caters to a wide range of applications, from prototyping to part repair. Its compact design and cross-platform compatibility make it a practical and efficient choice for creators seeking accuracy and convenience in their projects.

Learn more about Creality products by reading our previous articles, guides and features :

Key Features That Set the Creality Pika 3D Scanner Apart

The Pika 3D Scanner integrates state-of-the-art technology to simplify the scanning process while maintaining exceptional precision. Its unique features make it a standout tool in the world of 3D scanning:

Compact and Portable Design: The Pika 3D Scanner measures just 100 x 60 x 35 mm and weighs only 260 grams, making it small enough to fit in your pocket. Its lightweight build ensures ease of use in various environments, whether in a studio or on-site. The inclusion of quick-swap batteries allows for uninterrupted operation , even during extended scanning sessions.

The Pika 3D Scanner measures just 100 x 60 x 35 mm and weighs only 260 grams, making it small enough to fit in your pocket. Its lightweight build ensures ease of use in various environments, whether in a studio or on-site. The inclusion of quick-swap batteries allows for , even during extended scanning sessions. High-Precision Scanning Technology: Using a 7-line blue laser and Near Infrared (NIR) structured light, the scanner achieves an impressive accuracy of up to 0.03 mm. Its markerless scanning capability eliminates the need for physical markers, saving both time and effort. The dual-light system captures intricate details and true colors, even on challenging surfaces such as black or metallic materials.

Using a 7-line blue laser and Near Infrared (NIR) structured light, the scanner achieves an impressive accuracy of up to 0.03 mm. Its eliminates the need for physical markers, saving both time and effort. The dual-light system captures intricate details and true colors, even on challenging surfaces such as black or metallic materials. AI-Enhanced Features: Artificial intelligence powers several key functionalities, including AI Body Completion for full-body modeling and AI Hole Filling to refine incomplete scans. These features streamline the scanning process, making sure high-quality results with minimal manual intervention.

Artificial intelligence powers several key functionalities, including AI Body Completion for full-body modeling and AI Hole Filling to refine incomplete scans. These features streamline the scanning process, making sure with minimal manual intervention. Versatile Performance and Compatibility: The Pika accommodates objects ranging from 10x10x10 mm to 2000x2000x2000 mm, making it suitable for scanning items of various sizes. It supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and offers flexible connection modes: Wireless Mobile, Wireless PC and Wired PC, making sure seamless integration into diverse workflows.

Applications: Unlocking the Potential of the Pika 3D Scanner

The Creality Pika 3D Scanner is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users, from engineers and designers to artists and educators. Its versatility makes it an ideal tool for various tasks, including:

Creating detailed 3D models for design, prototyping and product development.

Repairing or replicating parts with high precision , making sure compatibility and functionality.

, making sure compatibility and functionality. Scanning miniatures, sculptures, or larger objects with intricate details for artistic or archival purposes.

Capturing scans on the go, thanks to its portability and wireless functionality , making it suitable for fieldwork or mobile applications.

, making it suitable for fieldwork or mobile applications. Body scanning for applications in medical fields, fashion design, or artistic projects requiring accurate human models.

Enhancing Productivity with Seamless Workflow Integration

The Pika 3D Scanner is designed to streamline your workflow with its user-friendly features and advanced capabilities. Its scan-to-print functionality allows users to quickly transform scanned objects into 3D-printed models, reducing the need for extensive post-processing. Real-time feedback during the scanning process helps identify and correct potential issues immediately, minimizing errors and improving overall efficiency. Additionally, its compatibility with multiple platforms and devices ensures that it can be easily integrated into existing setups, whether for professional or personal use.

Pricing and Availability

The Creality Pika 3D Scanner is available for pre-order at an early bird price of $629 from July 22 to August 12, 2026. Early orders will begin shipping on August 8, 2026, making sure that users can start exploring its capabilities without delay. With its competitive pricing and robust feature set, the Pika 3D Scanner presents an appealing option for creators looking to elevate their 3D scanning projects.

Source: Creality



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