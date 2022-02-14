Creality 3D scanner raises over $1.5 million via Kickstarter

Makers, designers and hobbyists that needs a 3D scanner may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign that has raised over $1.5 million thanks to over 4,500 backers with still 26 days remaining. The Creality CR-Scan Lizard 3D scanner has been designed to capture even the finest of details on objects and has a 0.05 mm ultrahigh accuracy rating. The 3D scanner requires no marker scanning and offers a one click optimization.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $329 or £243 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Hi Kickstarter, it’s Creality! Last year, we globally released the mid-range “CR-Scan 01”, the first time bringing the industrial-grade 3D scanner into the market. It received warm welcomes and successfully won support from users. After perusal of the feedback, we know our fans love it. Creality truly understands that accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use are what 3D scanner enthusiasts pursue. To comprehensively enhance the user experience, our 3D scanner R&D team dedicates to optical technology research and strives for breakthroughs. That’s why we bring “CR-Scan Lizard” to Kickstarter this year. “

Capture even the finest detail

With the assumption that the Creality crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Creality 3D scanner project checkout the promotional video below.

“Just like its name “Lizard”, the scanner we bring can acutely capture the finest detail with a whopping accuracy of up to 0.05 mm. The use of invisible light sources of the near-infrared is protective to the eyes, and it has excellent light compatibility. High precision 3D scanner is usually high-priced, but CR-Scan Lizard will be affordable with friendly pricing, and we aim to introduce it to all of our people with real benefits. “

“Ultra-high accuracy, impressive experience. CR-Scan Lizard can scan small parts and prototypes with deep, hard-to-reach details. Designed with binoculars, CR-Scan Lizard is featured by its professional-grade accuracy of up to 0.05 mm realized by the improved precision calibration method. Its 3D point distance ranges from 0.1 mm to 0.2 mm and the minimum scanning size is 15 mm. CR-Scan Lizard is a real time saver.

The intelligent algorithm makes 3D scanning as easy as taking a video. No need to stick markers anymore, even for big parts like engine hood, car door, front or rear bumpers and so on. CR-Scan Lizard can acutely and comprehensively capture fine details of the target with the 3D model built up perfectly, successfully realizing no-marker scanning.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 3D scanner, jump over to the official Creality crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

