Corsair K70 Pro TKL Keyboard With Rapid Trigger and FlashTap $180

Corsair has introduced the K70 PRO TKL keyboard, a tenkeyless model specifically designed to enhance competitive gaming performance. This keyboard incorporates a range of advanced technologies, including MGX magnetic switch technology, Rapid Trigger, and FlashTap, to deliver swift and customizable key responses. These features aim to provide gamers with a competitive edge by optimizing speed and precision during gameplay.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Corsair K70 PRO TKL keyboard is designed for competitive gaming, featuring MGX magnetic switch technology for precise and rapid key registration.

It offers customizable actuation with the Rapid Trigger feature, allowing gamers to adjust key response distances from 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm.

FlashTap technology prioritizes key presses for esports-grade performance, minimizing input lag and enhancing responsiveness.

The keyboard includes a dedicated game mode to prevent accidental inputs and optimize settings for competitive play.

AXON hyper-processing technology supports an 8,000 Hz polling rate, ensuring fast and accurate key registration for smoother gameplay.

MGX Magnetic Switch Technology

At the core of the K70 PRO TKL is the MGX magnetic switch technology, which employs Hall-effect sensors for rapid magnetic activation. This technology ensures precise and speedy key registration, a crucial factor for gamers who rely on quick reflexes. The contactless nature of Hall-effect sensors significantly reduces wear and tear, thereby enhancing the keyboard’s durability over time. This makes the K70 PRO TKL a reliable choice for gamers seeking longevity in their gaming equipment.

Rapid Trigger and Customizable Actuation

The Rapid Trigger feature is a standout component of the K70 PRO TKL, allowing instant key registration and resetting. This feature allows gamers to adjust actuation distances from 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm, providing the flexibility to tailor the keyboard’s response to individual preferences. This customization is particularly beneficial in various gaming scenarios, allowing players to optimize input for different types of games. The ability to fine-tune actuation distances offers a significant advantage in fast-paced environments where every millisecond counts.

FlashTap Technology and Key Press Prioritization

FlashTap technology is another key feature that enhances the keyboard’s performance by offering esports-grade character movement. This technology prioritizes key presses, making sure that critical actions are executed without delay. In the realm of competitive gaming, where timing is everything, FlashTap minimizes input lag and boosts responsiveness. This ensures that gamers can rely on the keyboard to perform consistently, even in the most demanding situations.

Game Mode Optimization

The K70 PRO TKL includes a dedicated game mode that optimizes settings for competitive play. This mode locks mispressed keys, preventing accidental inputs that could disrupt gameplay. Additionally, it activates the Rapid Trigger feature, making sure immediate input and seamless action transitions. This game mode is designed to enhance the gaming experience by providing a streamlined and efficient interface for players.

AXON Hyper-Processing Technology

To further reduce input lag, the K70 PRO TKL uses AXON hyper-processing technology, which supports an 8,000 Hz hyper-polling rate. This high polling rate ensures lightning-fast key registration, providing unmatched responsiveness. For gamers, this translates to smoother and more accurate gameplay, with inputs processed almost instantaneously. The AXON technology is a critical component in delivering the high-performance standards expected by competitive gamers.

Design Features for Enhanced Performance

The design of the K70 PRO TKL is focused on delivering consistent performance and user comfort. It features pre-lubricated switches and a double-rail structure, making sure consistent keypresses and a smooth typing experience. Additionally, sound-dampening foam is incorporated to reduce noise, making the keyboard quieter during intense gaming sessions. These design elements contribute to a more enjoyable and immersive gaming experience, allowing players to focus on their performance without distractions.

Availability and Pricing

The Corsair K70 PRO TKL keyboard is currently available for purchase, priced at $179.99 USD. It comes with a 2-year warranty and customer support, offering peace of mind for users investing in this high-performance gaming accessory. The combination of advanced features and reliable support makes the K70 PRO TKL a compelling choice for serious gamers.

MGX Magnetic Switch Technology : Uses Hall-effect sensors for rapid activation and durability.

: Uses Hall-effect sensors for rapid activation and durability. Rapid Trigger : Allows customizable actuation distances for tailored responses.

: Allows customizable actuation distances for tailored responses. FlashTap Technology : Prioritizes key presses for esports-grade performance.

: Prioritizes key presses for esports-grade performance. Game Mode : Optimizes settings and prevents accidental key presses.

: Optimizes settings and prevents accidental key presses. AXON Hyper-Processing Technology : Supports 8,000 Hz hyper-polling for fast key registration.

: Supports 8,000 Hz hyper-polling for fast key registration. Design Features : Includes pre-lubricated switches and sound-dampening foam for comfort and quiet operation.

: Includes pre-lubricated switches and sound-dampening foam for comfort and quiet operation. Pricing: Available at $179.99 USD with a 2-year warranty.

The K70 PRO TKL keyboard by Corsair represents a significant advancement in gaming technology, offering features that enhance speed, precision, and customization. With its integration of MGX magnetic switch technology and FlashTap, it sets a new standard for esports-grade performance, making it an essential tool for competitive gamers seeking to elevate their gameplay. Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in magnetic gadgets.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals