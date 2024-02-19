MQ5 magnetic rechargeable EDC flashlight

The YSMART MQ5 is a compact rechargeable EDC flashlight designed for those who appreciate a blend of convenience and advanced technology. Whether you’re dealing with a sudden power outage or exploring the great outdoors, the MQ5 stands out as a reliable source of light that’s always at the ready.

The MQ5 is a step up from its predecessor, offering a magnetic quick-release mechanism that allows for immediate use. This feature is particularly useful when you need light in a hurry and don’t have a spare hand to fiddle with switches. The magnetic base of the MQ5 is strong enough to attach to metal surfaces, enabling hands-free operation that can be a lifesaver during intricate tasks in dark environments.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $45 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the most appealing aspects of the MQ5 is its wireless charging capability. The hassle of dealing with cords or the annoyance of battery replacement is a thing of the past. You can simply place the MQ5 on its charging pad, and it will recharge itself, ensuring it’s ready to go whenever you need it next. The inclusion of a durable Li-ion battery means that the flashlight will have a long life, always prepared to serve you.

When it comes to lighting, the MQ5 doesn’t disappoint. It’s equipped with a high-quality CREE XPG3 bulb that emits a bright 130 lumens, casting a clear and powerful light wherever it’s directed. Despite its small size, the MQ5 delivers a strong beam that can illuminate any space or situation.

The size of the MQ5 is one of its most significant benefits. At just over 5 centimeters long, it’s the perfect addition to your keychain, ensuring that you have a powerful light source with you at all times without it being in the way. This makes the MQ5 an essential item for your everyday carry, always accessible but never a burden.

If the MQ5 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the MQ5 EDC flashlight project evaluate the promotional video below.

Durability is a key factor in the design of the MQ5. You can choose between brass or Grade 5 titanium, both materials known for their strength and ability to withstand daily challenges. Whether it’s an accidental drop or the constant bumping against other items on your keychain, the MQ5 is constructed to endure.

The MQ5 also offers a touch of personalization with its two finishes: polished and stonewashed. Whether you prefer a sleek, shiny appearance or a more worn, textured look, the MQ5 has options to match your personal style.

The YSMART MQ5 is a testament to the fusion of compact design and functional excellence. Its quick-release magnetic activation, wireless charging, and durable build make it an indispensable tool for anyone in need of a dependable light source. With the MQ5, lighting up the darkness becomes a simple, stylish, and smart experience.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and advanced features for the EDC flashlight, jump over to the official MQ5 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



