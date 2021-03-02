Ovicx WEKEEP smart exercise bike with personal trainers



If you are searching for an affordable smart fitness bike complete with personal coaches to help give you support and inspire you to stay fit, you may be interested in the new Ovicx WEKEEP smart exercise bike, now available via Indiegogo.

The smart bike is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and comes with its own companion application, your tablet is held in place between the handlebars during workouts, providing you with personalized exercise routines depending on your schedule. The exercise bike includes adjustable magnetic resistance and the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign includes a 12 month subscription to the annual membership saving you and additional $240.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $349 or £251 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Ovicx WEKEEP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Ovicx WEKEEP fitness bike project review the promotional video below.

“Motivate yourself and never get bored again with the Ovicx WEKEEP! Train at home with the unparalleled exercise bike and master a new workout challenge at any time. Get ready to ride LIVE with our supportive and inspiring WEKEEP community and motivate each other to climb the leaderboard.”

“The WEKEEP fitness bike transforms into a smart bike in seconds. Download the RebornFit App on any iOS or Android device. Simply connect the bike to a power source and turn on the Bluetooth on your smartphone or tablet. Then connect the bike to our RebornFit app. Equipped with four different classes of adjustable intensity, all your activities and training data are automatically recorded. What’s more? We will frequently update the new classes in the system so you never have to experience a boring fitness routine again. At this tempting price, we outperform all other exercise bikes. It’s a cost-effective investment for you and your family.”

“The bike will come with an activation code for unlocking the 1-year free trial of the RebornFit App. You can access to ALL live and recorded classes including riding, running, cardio and yoga.”

