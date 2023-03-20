Zima Pro ultrasonic cordless pool cleaner

The engineers and designers at Degrii have launched a new crowdfunding campaign to help take then latest ultrasonic cordless pool cleaner into production. The Zima Pro has a number of useful features including smart mapping, triple drive motors, floating battery pack and the ability to climb and clean walls and stairs without any user intervention.

The cordless pool cleaner comes complete with its own smartphone companion application suitable for both Android and iOS devices allowing you to monitor and control the pool cleaner remotely. Early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $599 or £493 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Diving into your pool is one of summer’s biggest perks. But keeping it clean is a chore nobody wants. And most wired auto pool cleaners make more messes than they clean. Zima Pro learns any shape of pool in seconds flat, mapping every surface and scrubbing every corner without you ever getting wet. It can climb walls, crawl floors, and make each step shine — even cleaning hard at the water line. Powered by a WiFi enabled floating battery and easy to use Smart App, it auto-parks when it’s time to recharge and returns to the surface with just a click.”

Cordless pool cleaner

“Go cord free. Zima Pro’s cordless design lets it dive deep on any pool, so it can clean the corners, scrub the floor, and crawl the walls until your pool shines. How does it work? It uses a supercharged floating 10,000mAH battery that powers its cleaning missions for deeper, longer cleans. Connected to the Zima by a waterproof 11.5ft cord, that long lasting battery allows for 3.5 hours or 5,000 ft² of cleaning on a single charge.”

Assuming that the funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the project check out the promotional video below.

“The floating power station is also home to Zima’s WiFi, giving it a clearer signal than cordless cleaners that keep their WiFi routers underwater. The innovative floating battery design keeps the battery off Zima ’s back, so Zima stays for more power efficiency. Whether that’s a vinyl-lined pool in a heart shape or a plaster-coated concrete pool in the shape of a rhombus, Zima Pro won’t stop cleaning until the job is done.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





